F1 star open to SHOCK 2025 team switch

A Formula 1 star has revealed that they are open to a shocking mid-season team switch, despite having only just completed the move to a new outfit for the 2025 season.

The driver market was thrown into disarray this time last year when seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton announced his exit from Mercedes, instead heading to race in red with Ferrari for the upcoming campaign.

The F1 legend's decision left Mercedes with the huge role of finding a suitable replacement after the 40-year-old's stunning 12 years with the team which saw them claim eight consecutive constructors' victories from 2014 until 2021.

Hamilton and his former team-mate Valtteri Bottas dominated the pack in their Mercedes machinery, leading to an extremely successful run prior to the return of the ground effect era in 2022.

Valtteri Bottas has returned to Mercedes F1 team as a reserve driver

Bottas previously partnered Lewis Hamilton at the Silver Arrows from 2017 until 2022

Bottas admits shock Mercedes switch option

After Toto Wolff confirmed that Mercedes wonderkid Kimi Antonelli would be taking Hamilton's place, former Mercedes driver Bottas was axed from his seat on the grid with Sauber.

Ahead of the team's rebrand into Audi, both Bottas and his team-mate Zhou Guanyu were dropped in favour of a brand new driver duo, but now, both stars have found a lifeline as reserve drivers.

Bottas was welcomed back to the Mercedes family officially at the launch of their new kit partnership with Adidas, where the Finn spoke to Sky F1's Craig Slater.

Discussing the season ahead and his expectations from Mercedes, Bottas revealed that he shockingly hasn't ruled out a mid-season team switch in 2025.

"I think we both know, me and the team, that we've got to be dynamic," he said. "Of course at the moment I'm fully committed to the year, giving everything I have for the team and trying to help the best I can, but, if there's an opportunity to race, I doubt the team would stay in between that so let's see.

"Let's take it first race by race and then we'll see what the year brings and also what '26 brings."