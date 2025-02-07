Mercedes reveal sensational F1 RETURN as comeback confirmed

Mercedes Formula 1 team have revealed a sensational driver return among their ranks as a new partnership has been initiated ahead of the upcoming season.

Toto Wolff's outfit face a huge change in 2025 as they take to the track for their first season without Lewis Hamilton since 2012.

The seven-time champion has now officially completed his move to Ferrari after being pictured in the iconic red team kit of the Scuderia for the first time last month.

Hamilton and Mercedes became the greatest driver-team duo F1 has ever seen during their tenure together, with the 40-year-old achieving six of his seven drivers' titles with the outfit and assisting the team with their domination of the constructors' championship.

Between 2014 and 2021, the Silver Arrows secured eight back-to-back victories in the team standings thanks to Hamilton and his team-mate Nico Rosberg, who was replaced by Valtteri Bottas in 2017 after the German star retired.

Valtteri Bottas raced alongside Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes from 2017 until 2022

Kimi Antonelli and George Russell make up Mercedes' 2025 driver lineup

Bottas officially returns in Mercedes F1 gear

Bottas raced with Mercedes until 2022 when the team opted to replace him with George Russell, with the Finn heading to Sauber in order to retain a full-time race seat in the sport.

Alongside team-mate Zhou Guanyu, Bottas remained at Sauber as they switched from title sponsor Alfa Romeo to Stake, but sadly the fan-favourite did not survive the team's most recent rebrand as Audi take over the oufti.

After being dropped by Sauber and left without a contract for 2025, it was Mercedes who swooped in and handed Bottas a lifeline, with the star returning to his former team as their reserve driver for the upcoming season.

As an official member of Mercedes once again Bottas was present at the launch of the team's new partnership with sportswear giant Adidas, with the 35-year-old donning the new team kit which features the classic brand's logo and iconic three stripes, with the t-shirts, hoodies and jackets all available to purchase now.