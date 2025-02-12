Mercedes announce team 'switch' for F1 star Russell
Mercedes announce team 'switch' for F1 star Russell
Mercedes have teased a team switch for their Formula 1 driver, George Russell, in a recent post on social media.
Russell’s contract with Mercedes expires at the end of 2025, and the British driver is yet to announce a fresh deal with the team, or any of their F1 rivals.
F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo problem emerges as team announce major change
READ MORE: Horner issues statement as Red Bull partnership comes to an end
Despite being faced with several options for 2026, Russell is placed in a strong position at Mercedes following the departure of Lewis Hamilton and the promotion of Kimi Antonelli.
The 26-year-old has three race wins to his name, and will be expected to lead the team forward in 2025, as Antonelli embeds himself into the team and F1.
Click here to shop official Mercedes merchandise via F1 Fanatics, including their 2025 collab with Adidas.
Will Russell remain at Mercedes in F1?
Ahead of the 2025 season, Mercedes have unveiled their latest partnership with Adidas in a series of pictures of Russell and Antonelli in new team kit, as the team continue to release content containing their new driver pairing.
Amongst these posts, Russell shared a series of childhood pictures on Mercedes' social media, including a picture of a young Russell with a Real Madrid birthday cake.
Russell was finally able to satisfy his inner child after he spent a weekend at the Bernabéu, Madrid's home stadium, and received a special custom shirt.
Posing alongside international superstar Jude Bellingham, they both held up a ‘Russell’ shirt with his driver number, 63, on the back.
Mercedes also shared the picture on social media via their Instagram stories, with a cheeky caption teasing a sporting switch for Russell.
“George to Real Madrid, here we go,” they wrote underneath the picture.
READ MORE: McLaren F1 team AXE driver in shock decision
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Verstappen and Hamilton BLOCKBUSTER F1 title fight tipped for 2025 season
- 53 minutes ago
Mercedes announce team 'switch' for F1 star Russell
- 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton issued new team orders by Ferrari team principal
- 2 hours ago
Horner issues statement as Red Bull partnership comes to an end
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Ricciardo problem emerges as team announce major change
- Today 16:03
Vettel given green light for STUNNING Audi F1 comeback
- Today 12:54