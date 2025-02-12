Verstappen racing ABSENCE confirmed ahead of 2025 season

A racing absence for Jos Verstappen has been confirmed by his son, reigning Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen.

The Red Bull star concluded the 2024 season on a high, having sealed the deal on a fourth consecutive championship victory two races before the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

The Dutchman also delivered a major personal announcement during the final race weekend of last year, revealing that he and long-term partner Kelly Piquet were expecting their first child together, with his father Jos set to become a grandfather.

Verstappen Sr has continued to race after his exit from F1 in 2003, years before his son's dominance began in the pinnacle of motorsport.

Max Verstappen has now won four drivers' titles with Red Bull

Jos Verstappen continues to race rally cars and in 2025 will compete in his maiden ERC campaign

Verstappen reveals father's change of heart over Le Mans linkup

Despite Verstappen's undeniable title success in F1, the past year proved trickier for the champion both on and off track than his previous campaigns.

McLaren and their star driver Lando Norris put up a tough fight for the drivers' title and toppled Red Bull off the top spot in the constructors' standings, with internal issues at Christian Horner's outfit bubbling to the surface.

The no-nonsense Verstappen has always spoken of exploring racing series' outside of F1, but if Red Bull's troubles continue into 2025, the champion could look elsewhere to secure a race seat that fulfills his personal goals.

One such event the Dutchman has always spoken of competing in is the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans, having famously discussed the potential of him and fellow champion Fernando Alonso teaming up for the WEC event.

It seems now however that should the pair wish to pursue this dream, they will need to start looking for a new team-mate to complete their lineup.

Speaking to Mirror Sport, Verstappen recently revealed that his father no longer wishes to join the duo in the event.

The F1 star admitted: "[Jos] is still very good at it, [but] he doesn't want to. He just doesn't want to do it anymore."