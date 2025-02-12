Red Bull driver release confirmed ahead of Lawson's debut season

A major release for Red Bull Formula 1 team has been confirmed ahead of rookie driver Liam Lawson's first full debut season in the sport.

Lawson was promoted from his role as reserve driver midway through last year to replace Daniel Ricciardo at junior team VCARB, but the Kiwi racer was given a fast track through to the main team after Sergio Perez was dropped at the end of the 2024 campaign.

Lawson is set to compete in his first season with Red Bull racing alongside four-time champion Max Verstappen, with team principal Christian Horner hoping that Lawson's arrival will boost their chances of returning to the top of the team standings.

Having dropped to third place in the constructors' championship in 2024, Red Bull desperately need another consistent driver among their ranks to support Verstappen as he pursues Michael Schumacher's record of winning five consecutive drivers' titles consecutively.

Ahead of the upcoming season, the new team merchandise has been revealed with the official team kit release now on sale.

Max Verstappen will have yet another new team-mate in 2025

Red Bull will hope Verstappen and Lawson can bump them back up the order in the constructors' standings

