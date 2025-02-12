F1 News Today: Team reveal NEW NAME bombshell as FIA confirm controversial role
A Formula 1 team have announced a major change in an official announcement, following a huge off-track signing.
FIA confirm major 2025 position after baffling announcement
The official governing body for Formula 1 have reportedly confirmed a major decision ahead of the 2025 season.
Verstappen STUNS fans in new role announcement
Max Verstappen has landed a new role, and has stunned Formula 1 fans in an official statement.
Hamilton tipped to face Ricciardo problem at Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton has been warned his latest chapter in F1 may not be smooth sailing as he gets to grips with Ferrari machinery – a problem that Daniel Ricciardo knows all too well.
Kelly Piquet teases major baby UPDATE in gender reveal slip
Kelly Piquet, the girlfriend of reigning Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen, has potentially let slip some major baby news following the announcement that the couple are expecting their first child together.
