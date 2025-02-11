Verstappen STUNS fans in new role announcement

Max Verstappen has landed a new role, and has stunned Formula 1 fans in an official statement.

Verstappen is now a four-time world champion, having enjoyed a period of dominance over his F1 rivals in the last few seasons with Red Bull.

However, his 2024 title was harder to come by, with Red Bull suffering with a stark drop in the performance of their RB20, leaving Verstappen scrapping for top five finishes and enduring a 10-race winless streak.

2025 is one of the most hotly-anticipated seasons in modern F1 history, with a seemingly wide open drivers' championship battle, and a plethora of driver moves taking place, including Lewis Hamilton moving to Ferrari and Verstappen gaining a new team-mate in Liam Lawson.

Now, as Verstappen gears up for the 2025 season following a long winter break, the Dutchman has also landed himself a new off-track role.

Verstappen is expected to face fierce competition for his crown in 2025, with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri appearing ready for a championship challenge with McLaren, and Ferrari boasting seven-time champion Hamilton and highly-talented Charles Leclerc as their driver pairing.

Despite this, the Red Bull star is appearing relaxed before pre-season testing gets underway later this month in Bahrain.

In a post on Instagram, Verstappen has been confirmed as the new global brand ambassador for AlphaTauri, Red Bull's clothing brand that also used to form the name of Red Bull's sister team, now known as Visa Cash App RB.

AlphaTauri's welcome post for the new global brand ambassador read: "Excited to welcome four-time Formula 1 world champion @maxverstappen1 as our Official Global Brand Ambassador."

However, F1 fans were more focused on Verstappen's dress code, being left stunned by the fact that the Dutchman was dressed differently to most of his other Instagram posts.

"Oh my god they got him out of the team kit," one user commented, while another said: "Max without racing team kit!!! OMG, Well done @alphatauri."

Another user questioned the validity of the post, jokingly saying: "That thing isn't Max, real Max only wears team kit that's his clone."

