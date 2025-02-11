Hamilton tipped to face Ricciardo problem at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton has been warned his latest chapter in F1 may not be smooth sailing as he gets to grips with Ferrari machinery – a problem that Daniel Ricciardo knows all too well.

Last winter, the seven-time world champion sent shockwaves through the paddock by confirming his switch from Mercedes to Maranello, ending a 12-year association with the German marque.

Hamilton will be one of four drivers switching teams in 2025, along with Carlos Sainz, Esteban Ocon and Nico Hulkenberg.

But the English icon will have to avoid falling foul of the same affliction that plagued Daniel Ricciardo’s debut season at McLaren in 2021, according to Sky Sports F1 expert Anthony Davidson.

Lewis Hamilton will drive for Ferrari in 2025

Daniel Ricciardo struggled with the 2021 McLaren

Hamilton must adapt quickly to new Ferrari controls

Davidson, who competed in F1 between 2002 and 2008, highlighted Ricciardo’s struggles with McLaren following his move from Renault.

"The controls like the pedals, the steering wheel of the car [are things he will have to adapt to], Davidson told RacingNews365.

"We've heard lots of different drivers in the past, like Kimi when he went to Ferrari complaining about the steering compared to his McLaren days.

Anthony Davidson has rung the alarm bells for Lewis Hamilton

"Daniel Ricciardo, when he moved to McLaren and struggled with the brakes, he never got to grips with it.

"Sometimes, it will never feel like the car you want it to in terms of controls, no matter how much you work with the engineers to try and rectify it.”

Hamilton has already tested a 2023 Ferrari and will have his first taster of the 2025 car in Bahrain at pre-season testing from February 26.

