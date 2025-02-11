Hamilton tipped to face Ricciardo problem at Ferrari
Hamilton tipped to face Ricciardo problem at Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton has been warned his latest chapter in F1 may not be smooth sailing as he gets to grips with Ferrari machinery – a problem that Daniel Ricciardo knows all too well.
Last winter, the seven-time world champion sent shockwaves through the paddock by confirming his switch from Mercedes to Maranello, ending a 12-year association with the German marque.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton HUMBLED as Red Bull star delivers brutal verdict over 2025 debate
READ MORE: Ricciardo statement issued as A-list celebrity makes huge F1 decision
Hamilton will be one of four drivers switching teams in 2025, along with Carlos Sainz, Esteban Ocon and Nico Hulkenberg.
But the English icon will have to avoid falling foul of the same affliction that plagued Daniel Ricciardo’s debut season at McLaren in 2021, according to Sky Sports F1 expert Anthony Davidson.
Hamilton must adapt quickly to new Ferrari controls
Davidson, who competed in F1 between 2002 and 2008, highlighted Ricciardo’s struggles with McLaren following his move from Renault.
"The controls like the pedals, the steering wheel of the car [are things he will have to adapt to], Davidson told RacingNews365.
"We've heard lots of different drivers in the past, like Kimi when he went to Ferrari complaining about the steering compared to his McLaren days.
"Daniel Ricciardo, when he moved to McLaren and struggled with the brakes, he never got to grips with it.
"Sometimes, it will never feel like the car you want it to in terms of controls, no matter how much you work with the engineers to try and rectify it.”
Hamilton has already tested a 2023 Ferrari and will have his first taster of the 2025 car in Bahrain at pre-season testing from February 26.
READ MORE: Hamilton brought down to earth at Ferrari as F1 team principal statement issued"
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
McLaren driver announces SHOCK exit as F1 champion signs for new team - GPFans F1 Recap
- 10 minutes ago
Kelly Piquet teases major baby UPDATE in gender reveal slip
- 1 hour ago
Hamilton tipped to face Ricciardo problem at Ferrari
- 2 hours ago
F1 team reveal NEW NAME in major announcement
- 3 hours ago
FIA confirm major 2025 position after baffling announcement
- Yesterday 19:57
Verstappen STUNS fans in new role announcement
- Yesterday 18:57