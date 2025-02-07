Hamilton secret emerges following Mercedes exit

A major secret regarding Lewis Hamilton has been revealed following the seven-time Formula 1 champion's Mercedes exit.

Hamilton raced for the final time with the Silver Arrows at the 2024 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, before making his long-awaited move to Ferrari.

The 40-year-old was officially unveiled by the Scuderia last month at their Maranello headquarters before participating in a series of test runs at the nearby Fiorano circuit, before getting behind the wheel again in Barcelona the following week.

He will link up with new team-mate Charles Leclerc in 2025, with his eagerly racing debut for the team scheduled for March 16 at the Australian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton has made his Ferrari debut following his switch from Mercedes

Hamilton will line up alongside Charles Leclerc at the Scuderia in 2025

Hamilton's Mercedes parting gift revealed

Having suffered a frustrating final few years at his previous employers, Hamilton hopes to once again put himself in contention to challenge for race wins on a consistent basis, and earn a chance to clinch a historic eighth world championship.

Despite the 105-time race winner's decision to join one of their fiercest rivals, there is no bad blood between the two parties, with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff eager to praise his former star at every opportunity.

Hamilton has also returned the favour, and has extended his thanks to everyone associated with the team.

And now, after being kept under wraps for several months, it has been revealed that staff received a touching parting gift from Hamilton courtesy of a collaboration with renowned F1 portrait artist and sculptor Paul Oz.

Hamilton made an emotional final appearance for Mercedes at the 2024 Abu Dhabi GP

Sharing details of the special project on his Instagram page, Oz said: "Now that it's public knowledge and all 3,000 Mercedes GP employees have received their prints of this, I can talk about it," he said.

"Commissioned by Lewis himself as a departing present for everybody at Mercedes... class act!

"My only remit was that I should focus on the car rather than Lewis, and so I chose to paint an image from Monaco 2019, just a few days after Niki Lauda. passed and the team ran a red halo to remember Niki. Lewis stuck it on pole then dominated the race.

"This original oil painting now hangs in Brackley. No prints are commercially available."

