Hamilton brought down to earth at Ferrari as F1 team principal statement issued

Lewis Hamilton has been brought back down to earth by a stark warning from a Formula 1 team boss ahead of the 2025 season.

Hamilton has opted to ditch his Mercedes team with whom he competed in 12 seasons, claiming 84 grands prix victories and six drivers' world championships in that time.

The 40-year-old has a joint record seven career championships and is looking to Ferrari to provide him with a car that will help him surpass Michael Schumacher and claim an unprecedented eighth title before his career comes to an end.

2025's F1 season is one of the most hotly anticipated in modern history, with multiple drivers and teams looking capable of challenging for the drivers' and constructors' crowns.

Last season, McLaren emerged as the shock favourite after finally toppling Red Bull from the top of the team standings, claiming their first championship since 1998.

McLaren won the 2024 constructors' championship

Lewis Hamilton has joined Ferrari

Can McLaren retain their championship crown?

McLaren claimed constructors' championship success in 2024, beating Ferrari by 11 points to secure the team title thanks to the impeccable performances of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Team principal Andrea Stella has overseen a stunning turnaround in the team's fortunes since taking the role at the start of 2023, when they appeared to be one of the slowest teams on the grid at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

Ahead of the 2025 campaign, Stella has warned his team of being enticed by the 'poison cookies' of complacency, as they look to retain their constructors' title, and give Norris and Piastri the tools to challenge for the drivers' championship.

Andrea Stella guided McLaren to championship success in 2024

Now, Stella has given his view on his rivals' swoop for Hamilton, suggesting that, following an initial wave of hype around the Brit's first few weeks with the team, they now need to be focusing on their preparations for the new season.

"After the initial excitement, I’m sure they will focus very much on making sure that the preparation is good and, on our side, we will try and make their life a little bit difficult," the Italian told Sky Sports F1.

"Observing from a distance I can say that I think the way it is, at least for how this has been reported, it was a great introduction of Lewis to Ferrari.

"To be honest, as a fan of Formula 1, by having been 15 years at Ferrari before, I felt excited myself to see something that is historic for Formula 1, a seven-time world champion going to Ferrari, one of the most iconic teams.

"I think Ferrari and Hamilton handled this very well, but ultimately - I’m sure they know very well - what counts is what’s happening on track."