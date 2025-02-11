F1 team reveal NEW NAME in major announcement

A Formula 1 team have announced a major change in an official announcement, following a huge off-track signing.

Williams head in to the 2025 season hoping to drag themselves away from the back of the grid, with the exciting driver pairing of Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon looking for a car that can give them regular points-scoring finishes.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton HUMBLED as Red Bull star delivers brutal verdict over 2025 debate

READ MORE: Ricciardo statement issued as A-list celebrity makes huge F1 decision

Sainz signed for the team on a long-term deal back in the summer, following news that he would be displaced by Lewis Hamilton's shock move to Ferrari for 2025 onwards.

Albon has been with the team since the 2022 season, and has regularly outperformed the car, particularly in relation to previous Williams team-mates Logan Sargeant and Nicholas Latifi.

Williams boast a formidable driver pairing

To shop official Williams merchandise, click here to browse a variety of team pieces via F1 fanatics.

Williams announce major new signing

Williams' hopes for the future rest both on their new driver pairing, and on the fact that new regulations come sweeping into the sport in 2026, which may see a shift in the competitive order of teams up and down the grid.

The pressure is on the Grove-based outfit to provide their star-studded lineup with a car that is trending in the right direction, with Sainz in particular hungry for podiums following two race victories with Ferrari in 2024.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Williams would be announcing a major new off-track signing, with Atlassian becoming their title sponsor, the first title sponsor the team has had since 2020, when Rokit decided to end their sponsorship early.

Now, it has been confirmed that this new Atlassian partnership will cause a name change for the team, with Williams' social media pages changing to Atlassian Williams Racing.

Williams team principal James Vowles said of the new partnership in an official statement: "I am delighted to welcome Atlassian into Formula 1 and our evolution into Atlassian Williams Racing.

"Attracting a title partnership of this size and significance is a momentous day in our team’s illustrious history and a major milestone in our comeback transformation.

"We are putting in place all the right ingredients to get this team back to the front of the grid, and in Atlassian we have a partner that through its technology and tools will help unleash our full potential by improving teamwork and collaboration right across the organisation.

"Our values and ambition align perfectly, and I’m excited about what we can achieve together."