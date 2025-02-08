Williams F1 team set for NEW signing after early departure

Williams are reportedly close to signing a new title sponsor in 2025 after the premature departure of their former partner Rokit in 2020.

The Grove-based outfit head into the 2025 season with their strongest driver lineup for years, with Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon’s preparations well underway for their upcoming campaign.

Williams finished a disappointing ninth in the constructors’ standings in 2024, as their performances deteriorated towards the end of the season, with their last point scored at the United States Grand Prix.

However, James Vowles’ team will be looking towards the future with their star-studded driver lineup, with Williams' chance of moving up the grid likely to be given a huge boost ahead of the 2026 regulation changes.

Carlos Sainz will drive for Williams in 2025

Can James Vowles' team move from the back of the grid in 2025?

Williams set for new title sponsor

According to Sports Business, Williams are closing in on a title sponsorship deal with Atlassian, an Australian technology company who produce project management platform, Jira.

Williams have not displayed a title sponsor since Rokit, whose initial three-year deal with the F1 team came to an abrupt end in 2020.

The team managed to acquire a £26.2m payout at the London Court of International Arbitration over unpaid sponsorship fees, but have been left with a title partner since.

If the deal goes through with Atlassian, the company will join a series of brand new sponsors at Williams, including Santander.

The bank, who previously sponsored Sainz at Ferrari, have followed the Spaniard to Williams in 2025 as the brand also becomes an official F1 sponsor.