F1 team announce major driver 'UPGRADE' for 2025 season

A Formula 1 team have sparked excitement amongst fans ahead of the new season by announcing a huge driver change.

The 2025 campaign is set to get started at the Australian Grand Prix on March 14-16, with teams' preparations now well under way as they look to make it a year to remember.

There will be a number of new faces on the grid at lights out in Melbourne, with a host of rookies making their long-awaited debuts , including the likes of Gabriel Bortoleto at Sauber, VBARB's Isack Hadjar, and teen sensation Kimi Antonelli, who will line up for Mercedes following Lewis Hamilton's blockbuster switch to Ferrari.

Lining up alongside Charles Leclerc, the 40-year-old is one of many hoping to end the dominance of reigning champion Max Verstappen, who will also have a new partner this season in Liam Lawson.

Hamilton has replaced Carlos Sainz at the Scuderia, but the Spaniard has already found a new home at Williams.

The new F1 season will get under way in Melbourne this March

Fans are eager to see what Lewis Hamilton can deliver at Ferrari in 2025

Williams duo reveal 'upgrade'

The iconic British outfit endured a miserable 2024, accumulating just 17 points to finish ninth in the constructors' standings.

Even replacing the struggling Logan Sargeant with Franco Colapinto mid-season wasn't enough to turn their faltering campaign around.

But team boss James Vowles is confident the addition of Sainz - who will pair up with Alex Albon - can get Williams in a position to fight for points on a consistent basis.

But before all that, there was another important matter to resolve - the duo's nickname.

Carlos Sainz is excited to team up with Alex Albon at Williams following his Ferrari exit

Fans were tasked with casting their votes to decide on the winning title, with Carbon (a combination of Carlos and Albon) coming out on top.

Yet while the it got the seal of approval from the new team-mates, they opted to make one small 'upgrade'.

In a video posted on their official X account, Sainz said: "We need to upgrade it to Carbono.

"Carbonara is cool but it is too funny in a way. We need something a bit more serious and aggressive."

C̶a̶r̶b̶o̶n̶... Carbono ✅



The boys have spoken, what do we think? 😅 pic.twitter.com/LhnFBfae9w — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) February 3, 2025

