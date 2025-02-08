Horner issues Red Bull EXIT timeline

Christian Horner has produced his idea of a Red Bull exit timeline, after he was asked about his future with the Formula 1 team.

The 51-year-old's position at Red Bull came into question in 2024 following an investigation into his conduct, prompted by accusations of alleged ‘inappropriate behaviour’ from a female employee.

Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing and remained in his position, but Red Bull soon experienced issues elsewhere in the team.

The team had to contend with the loss of key figures such as Adrian Newey and Jonathan Wheatley, whilst also falling behind rivals McLaren and Ferrari, falling to third in the constructors' championship.

Christian Horner's 2024 season was plagued by a series of difficulties

Max Verstappen eventually won the title in 2024

Will Horner leave Red Bull?

Despite these difficulties, Red Bull and Horner emerged from 2024 successful after Max Verstappen was crowned a four-time world champion.

The Dutchman has showed no signs of wanting to leave the team before his contract expires in 2028, and Horner has also confirmed he will remain alongside Verstappen until this date at least.

When asked about his long-term future at Red Bull, Horner produced a timeline of when he may depart the team, confirming his commitment with Red Bull until the end of the decade, but not hinting at a contract beyond that.

"Yeah. I've got a commitment to Red Bull to the end of the decade," he told media in an interview. "My commitment remains absolute."

Christian Horner will remain with Red Bull until the end of the decade at least

In recent weeks, Horner’s star driver Verstappen has been subject to Aston Martin switch rumours after a report emerged that a team insider was confident the champion would sign for the team.

Aston Martin themselves have firmly denied these reports, whilst the Verstappen camp responded with a simple ‘that’s nice’, as he prepares to fight for a fifth world title with Red Bull in 2025.