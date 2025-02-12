Verstappen and Hamilton BLOCKBUSTER F1 title fight tipped for 2025 season

close global

Neil Walton
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen could rewind the clocks to their intense 2021 title battle by renewing hostilities in 2025, according to F1 legend Juan Pablo Montoya.

Hamilton and Verstappen locked horns in one of the greatest seasons in the sport’s history four years ago as Red Bull finally challenged Mercedes’ dominance.

F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo problem emerges as team announce major change

READ MORE: Ferrari FINALLY drop Hamilton 2025 merch

The season finale in Abu Dhabi ended in bitter controversy as Hamilton ceded the lead to Verstappen, who clinched the title on the final lap following an infamous safety car period.

There were a number of on-track clashes between the rivals and spiky media comments as F1 fans bathed in the drama.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton clash at Jeddah in 2021
Lewis Hamilton with Max Verstappen after the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP

Ferrari have finally dropped the official 2025 merch, click here to shop Hamilton's debut kit in red.

‘Nobody can beat’ Hamilton at his best

Montoya, whose F1 career spanned between 2001 and 2006 for Williams and McLaren, believes a repeat of 2021 could be in store if Hamilton inherits a fast car at new team Ferrari.

“What happened to Lewis Hamilton is what happened to Fernando Alonso,” he told casinoapps.com

“They still have 100 per cent of their speed, but they will still somehow qualify just in the top 10. If the car is capable of winning, then they would be much higher.

Juan Pablo Montoya believes 'nobody can beat' Hamilton

“If Hamilton has a fast car this season, we’ll see the old Hamilton from a few years ago, the Hamilton that nobody can beat, not even Max Verstappen.

“But the question for Ferrari is how will they keep him motivated?”

He added: "Ferrari are putting all their eggs in the basket so they can compete this season.”

READ MORE: Hamilton brought down to earth at Ferrari as F1 team principal statement issued

F1 Standings

