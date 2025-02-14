Williams stars collide in BIZARRE incident

Two Williams Racing stars collided during a motorsport event earlier this week, as they prepare for a busy 2025.

Williams' Formula 1 team have unveiled their 2025 challenger, the FW47, at an event at Silverstone, with new driver Carlos Sainz present for the unveiling.

Sainz has joined Williams on a long-term deal, having been displaced by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton's switch to Ferrari for the 2025 season.

The Spaniard's decision to join Williams - a team who finished ninth in the constructors' standings last year - came as a bit of a surprise, and the four-time grand prix winner will line up alongside Alex Albon.

Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon form Williams' 2025 F1 lineup

Williams boast a plethora of other drivers within their ranks, including Jamie Chadwick

Formula E collision for rookies

Williams are hoping that their new driver pairing can help to propel them up the order, particularly in 2026 when new regulations come sweeping into the sport.

While both Albon and Sainz can no longer be considered 'young drivers', Williams' hopes for the future are also buoyed by a plethora of talent that they have within their driver academy.

Young Brit Zak O' Sullivan, for example, is set to compete in Super Formula in 2025, while Lia Block and Luke Browning also harbour high ambitions.

Overseeing the driver academy in an advisor role is Jamie Chadwick, the 26-year-old three-time W Series champion who previously raced in IndyNXT with Andretti Global.

Chadwick and O'Sullivan are both acting as test drivers in Formula E in 2025, for different teams, alongside their other motorsport duties.

During rookie free practice for the Jeddah E-Prix, the Williams stars collided in an unusual incident at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, with O' Sullivan looking to dive down the inside of Chadwick despite it being a practice session.

Chadwick herself was on the racing line, and it was O'Sullivan's car that came off the worst, with front wing damage occurring as a result.

Zak O’Sullivan and Jamie Chadwick come together during the final stages of the session #JeddahEPrix pic.twitter.com/sBhaZigPZi — Formula E (@FIAFormulaE) February 13, 2025

