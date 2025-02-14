Williams stars collide in BIZARRE incident
Williams stars collide in BIZARRE incident
Two Williams Racing stars collided during a motorsport event earlier this week, as they prepare for a busy 2025.
Williams' Formula 1 team have unveiled their 2025 challenger, the FW47, at an event at Silverstone, with new driver Carlos Sainz present for the unveiling.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen Red Bull exit bombshell as Aston Martin details CONFIRMED
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton ‘points to clock’ as legend SCOLDED in key meeting
Sainz has joined Williams on a long-term deal, having been displaced by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton's switch to Ferrari for the 2025 season.
The Spaniard's decision to join Williams - a team who finished ninth in the constructors' standings last year - came as a bit of a surprise, and the four-time grand prix winner will line up alongside Alex Albon.
To shop official Williams merchandise, click here to browse a variety of team pieces via F1 fanatics.
Formula E collision for rookies
Williams are hoping that their new driver pairing can help to propel them up the order, particularly in 2026 when new regulations come sweeping into the sport.
While both Albon and Sainz can no longer be considered 'young drivers', Williams' hopes for the future are also buoyed by a plethora of talent that they have within their driver academy.
Young Brit Zak O' Sullivan, for example, is set to compete in Super Formula in 2025, while Lia Block and Luke Browning also harbour high ambitions.
Overseeing the driver academy in an advisor role is Jamie Chadwick, the 26-year-old three-time W Series champion who previously raced in IndyNXT with Andretti Global.
Chadwick and O'Sullivan are both acting as test drivers in Formula E in 2025, for different teams, alongside their other motorsport duties.
During rookie free practice for the Jeddah E-Prix, the Williams stars collided in an unusual incident at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, with O' Sullivan looking to dive down the inside of Chadwick despite it being a practice session.
Chadwick herself was on the racing line, and it was O'Sullivan's car that came off the worst, with front wing damage occurring as a result.
Zak O’Sullivan and Jamie Chadwick come together during the final stages of the session #JeddahEPrix pic.twitter.com/sBhaZigPZi— Formula E (@FIAFormulaE) February 13, 2025
READ MORE: Mercedes announce team 'switch' for F1 star Russell
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Williams stars collide in BIZARRE incident
- 30 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen in Red Bull exit bombshell as Aston Martin details CONFIRMED for F1 star
- 1 hour ago
McLaren expected to make No 1 driver decision in F1 title battle
- Today 13:49
Lewis Hamilton handed early blow as Charles Leclerc steals Ferrari march
- Today 12:56
F1 team unveil 2025 challenger amid name change
- Today 11:50
Adrian Newey to finalise new deal when back from ‘little holiday’
- Today 10:59