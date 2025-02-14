F1 team unveil 2025 challenger amid name change

A Formula 1 team - who recently confirmed a name change for the 2025 season - have unveiled their car for the upcoming season.

F1's 2025 season is one of the most hotly-anticipated in recent memory, with a plethora of driver moves taking place following seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton's shock switch to Ferrari.

That iconic driver transfer displaced four-time grand prix winner Carlos Sainz at the Maranello-based outfit, with the Spaniard instead opting to join Williams on a long-term deal.

Sainz will partner Alex Albon at Williams in 2025 and 2026, as the team look to get themselves further up the grid, particularly in 2026 when new regulations come sweeping into the sport.

Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon will form Williams' 2025 driver lineup

Williams' FW47 displays a similar livery to the FW46, for now

Williams unveil 2025 car

A recent off-track signing has caused a team name change for the Grove outfit, with Atlassian joining as their official title sponsor in a multi-year deal, with Williams officially becoming Atlassian Williams Racing.

Having recently unveiled white race suits displaying that altered team name, star drivers Sainz and Albon have now been present at the official unveiling of Williams' 2025 challenger, the FW47 at Silverstone.

With preparations for F1's 75th season ramping up, an official car launch is taking place on February 18 at the O2 Arena in London, where all 10 teams will officially showcase their car designs.

As a result, teams have been asked to hide their official 2025 liveries, even when revealing their 2025 cars, with Williams using a very similar looking livery to 2024 on their FW47.

The Grove-based outfit's 2025 livery is expected to feature much more of a white emphasis, particularly given the recent release of Sainz and Albon's all-white race suits.