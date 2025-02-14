Adrian Newey to finalise new deal when back from ‘little holiday’

Adrian Newey’s start date at Aston Martin has been revealed as the legendary Formula 1 designer returns from a holiday.

The latest details of Newey’s impending arrival to the Silverstone-based team came courtesy of his agent, Eddie Jordan, with the two currently on holiday in South Africa.

Newey has been away from the sport since exiting Red Bull in 2024, ending an 18-year association with the six-time constructors' champions.

The 66-year-old was snapped up by Aston Martin, who have aspirations to start challenging at the front of the grid, and is able to begin work on the 2026 car when he arrives later this year.

Adrian Newey with Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll

Adrian Newey will design Aston Martin's 2026 car

Newey set to be unleashed at Aston Martin

Newey may even link up with his new employers in time to have a sizeable impact on the development of their 2025 car.

Discussing the topic with co-host David Coulthard, who drove Newey’s cars at Williams and McLaren, on their podcast Formula for Success, Jordan teased further details.

Coulthard asked: "When does he first put a pencil on a piece of Aston Martin paper and start that design process?"

"Fifth, sixth of March," Jordan responded. "So his little holiday, his little gardening leave, is coming fast to a close.

Eddie Jordan has shared details on Newey's start date

"He’s here in Cape Town with me. Would have been on this show, David he was very keen, but he unfortunately we didn’t quite ring him early enough because he had an appointment.

"But you know, he spends a lot of time here. As you probably know, Amanda is South African.

"They have a couple of homes, and they enjoy their time here. They sometimes send their dogs down here."