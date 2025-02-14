Lewis Hamilton delivers special Ferrari address in Italian

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has delivered a special address to his new Ferrari team, putting in the effort to deliver his latest message in Italian.

The British racing icon is adjusting to life at the Scuderia after spending 12 highly-successful seasons with his former Mercedes team, based in Brackley.

The 40-year-old heads into the upcoming season with championship contention on his mind, hoping that Ferrari can provide him with machinery that is capable of fighting at the front of the pack once again.

Hamilton achieved six of his seven drivers' titles during his time with Mercedes, but just one championship victory with Ferrari would finally earn him a record-breaking eighth victory, arguably cementing his status as the greatest the sport has ever seen.

Charles Leclerc has been handed a new team-mate in the form of Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton will now race in red for 2025 and beyond

Hamilton grateful for Ferrari's 'warm welcome'

As Hamilton's prepares for his racing debut with the Italian motorsport giant, a video has emerged on social media of the champion delivering a special message to Ferrari staff in Italian.

During a visit to the Ferrari factory, Hamilton read the message from a phone as he got to grips with the language in front of the adoring crowd.

Addressing the staff, Hamilton said: "Hello everyone. Thank you for your warm welcome.

"I am happy to start this new adventure with you, it’s always been my dream to be part of this team.

"I can’t wait to work with you."

Whilst fans will have to wait for the on-track battle between Hamilton and his new team-mate Charles Leclerc to determine who is the team's top driver, the Monegasque star certainly has Hamilton beat on his Italian skills for now.

