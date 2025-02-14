Horner admits ‘sharper knives’ as Verstappen rumours swirl

Christian Horner has said that the 'knives were pretty sharp' in 2024, as he prepares for the 2025 Formula 1 season with his Red Bull team.

Horner suffered a tumultuous 2024 in which his position as team principal was called into question, following accusations of alleged inappropriate behaviour from a female colleague, which resulted in an internal investigation.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen Red Bull exit bombshell as Aston Martin details CONFIRMED

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton ‘points to clock’ as legend SCOLDED in key meeting

The Red Bull boss was cleared of any wrongdoing, but key F1 figures, including Max Verstappen's father Jos Verstappen, called on the Brit to resign from his position.

On top of this, Red Bull suffered a dramatic loss of form which led to four-time champion Verstappen going on a 10-race winless streak, while key team members departed the outfit, including design guru Adrian Newey and sporting director Jonathan Wheatley.

Christian Horner came under immense pressure to keep his job in 2024

Max Verstappen claimed his fourth championship in 2024

The LEGO Technic Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 F1 Car is available to pre-order and will be shipped from March 1, 2025. Click here to place your order on the LEGO website.

Will Verstappen leave Red Bull?

To make matters worse for Red Bull in 2024, their star driver was the subject of rumours regarding a potential exit from the team, despite Verstappen being contracted until 2028.

Both Mercedes and, later, Aston Martin were said to be interested in acquiring his services for 2026, although Mercedes eventually signed Kimi Antonelli and Aston Martin firmly deny any reports linking them with a swoop for Verstappen.

Now, in an interview with Goodwood Road and Racing, Horner has reflected on a rocky 2024, as well as looking ahead to a 2025 season in which Verstappen will go for a fifth consecutive championship win as a Red Bull driver.

"You have to remember that we came off a season where we didn't just dominate, we annihilated the opposition in 2023, and won 22 of 23 races," Horner explained.

"I've said it before, but the higher you rise, the sharper the knives, and they got pretty sharp at some points during 2024. But when there is so much at stake, other teams will use whatever tools they have to try and destabilise what has been a hugely successful team."

On Verstappen's future with the team, Horner revealed: "Max has a very open relationship with the team, and, of course, you discuss things openly, as in any form of partnership.

"He's made very clear what his position is towards the team, and, of course, you're always going to discuss things behind closed doors. That's normal operation.

"Every team is going to show interest in him because he is the exceptional talent that we all know, so you can only imagine he would be at the top of every team's list.

"There was a lot of noise, and usually, when the noise is so public, it tends to be more... The serious stuff is usually done behind the scenes, not through the media."