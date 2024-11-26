Verstappen reveals KEY reason behind Horner feud

Max Verstappen has revealed the key reason behind his father Jos Verstappen’s feud with Red Bull boss Christian Horner.

The 2024 season has been turbulent for Red Bull both on and off track, with the team faced with their decline in performance, and allegations made against team principal Horner - who has since been cleared of any wrongdoing.

On top of this, Verstappen Sr has been critical of Horner in the press, and tied the controversy surrounding the boss to the team’s performance difficulties, claiming that the Brit would ‘tear the team apart’.

Discord between Verstappen Sr and Horner has led to speculation that four-time world champion Max Verstappen may eventually leave the team, particularly if Red Bull’s pace continues to decline.

Jos Verstappen has been vocal in the media about his feud with Christian Horner

Despite Max Verstappen's championship victory, Red Bull have struggled with their performance in 2024

Verstappen discusses Jos Verstappen-Horner feud

However, Verstappen has since asserted that he remains loyal to the team, and has now identified the key reason for the feud between his father and his boss.

The Dutchman has still managed to claim eight grand prix victories in 2024, despite Red Bull's struggles, and has cruised to a fourth consecutive title with two races to spare.

"What has always been very important is that I had a good relationship with Christian and my dad," Verstappen said to BBC Sport.

"My dad of course thinks about me and has the best interests for me - what I want to do and how I am in the team.

"He of course had his questions but at the same time I was always very busy dealing with the performance of the car and trying to make that better.

Max Verstappen provides insight into Jos Verstappen's feud with Christian Horner

"But at the end of the day, he could see that now everyone is normal, everyone is dealing with it and focusing on the performance side of things.

"People do not need to be best friends, they don’t need to go on holiday together.

"But I feel like you can have a normal working relationship, which I feel is the case absolutely, and especially lately it is going much better."

