McLaren expected to make No 1 driver decision in F1 title battle

Neil Walton
Reigning F1 constructor world champions McLaren were put on the back foot by the stunning performance of Oscar Piastri in 2024, insists Bernie Collins.

In his second season, Piastri proved a strong challenger to established teammate Lando Norris, who eventually finished behind four-time victor Max Verstappen in the drivers’ standings.

Piastri went on to clinch fourth spot, 82 points adrift of Norris, but secured his maiden F1 victory at Hungary before repeating the trick in Baku – adding to six other podiums in 2024.

His strong form handed the papaya team a welcome migraine as the Australian finally added fierce race pace to his already fearsome qualifying speed.

Oscar Piastri claimed fourth in the 2024 F1 drivers' standings
Oscar Piastri's maiden F1 victory came in Hungary

McLaren ‘weren’t quite ready’ for Piastri improvement

Collins, a former strategy master at McLaren and Aston Martin, feels Piastri’s newly unlocked race performance may have taken the champions by surprise.

“Potentially, McLaren were caught out because Oscar was better than expected,” Collins told the Red Flags podcast.

“Two years ago, he’d been pretty good in qualifying, but lacking in the race. This year, he stepped up in the race, and I think they weren’t quite ready for it.

Bernie Collins worked as an F1 strategist before entering punditry

“What’s going to be really interesting is how they start 2025. What I expect to happen is that they’re going to start even.

“And then, at the race five or six, look at the championship position, and go ‘this is where we are’.”

Piastri will embark upon his third season alongside Norris and will be itching to land a home victory in Melbourne’s season opener on March 16.

