Piastri claims STUNNING maiden victory as FIA announce Verstappen penalty verdict - GPFans F1 Recap

Oscar Piastri won a controversial Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon, taking advantage of a strategy decision which could have far-reaching consequences.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA announce ASTONISHING Verstappen and Hamilton clash verdict

The FIA have come to a surprise verdict regarding Max Verstappen’s collision with Lewis Hamilton at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton replacement search takes TWIST after Mercedes star's massive Hungary win

The search for Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes replacement has taken a fresh twist after a huge result for Kimi Andrea Antonelli.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA announce Verstappen penalty verdict after pivotal Hungary incident

The FIA have announced their decision regarding an incident involving Max Verstappen at the start of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull title rival OUT of Newey race

The race to sign Adrian Newey has had one title-challenging team drop out in a huge shock.

➡️ READ MORE

Related