Ferrari unveil NEW 2025 car ahead of Hamilton debut

Ferrari have unveiled a new car for the 2025 season, as Lewis Hamilton prepares for his debut with the team in Formula 1.

Hamilton has ditched his Mercedes team in favour of pastures new at Ferrari, as he hopes to once again challenge for an unprecedented eighth world championship title.

The Brit claimed 84 grand prix victories and six world championships across 12 highly-successful seasons at Mercedes, but had suffered a frustrating final three years with the Brackley outfit.

Ferrari have also signed another driver, with axed Sauber star Zhou Guanyu taking up a reserve driver role with the team.

Lewis Hamilton has joined Ferrari for 2025 and beyond
Ferrari also field a team in the World Endurance Championship

When will Hamilton make his Ferrari debut?

While Hamilton has already taken part in a number of testing sessions with Ferrari, both at their private Fiorano track and in Barcelona alongside team-mate Charles Leclerc, the 40-year-old will not compete in a race until next month, at the Australian Grand Prix.

All eyes will now turn to Ferrari, as they plan to unveil the car that Hamilton will hope will propel him to championship success at the F175 live event at the O2 Arena on February 18.

Now, the Maranello outfit have unveiled their car for a different racing series, as they look to get ahead of the competition.

Alongside Guanyu, former F1 driver Antonio Giovinazzi is also a reserve driver with Ferrari's F1 team for 2025, alongside his other duties in the World Endurance Championship (WEC) with the Ferrari AF Corse team.

Giovinazzi was present at the unveiling of the team's hypercar challenger, with a social media video showing the team's WEC drivers and staff looking around the new car.

Ferrari AF Corse are looking to build on an impressive third-place manufacturers' standings finish in 2024.

