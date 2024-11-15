Verstappen issues SHOCKING response to official F1 announcement

Max Verstappen has issued a shocking response to a huge announcement made by Formula 1.

The Dutchman has been rather outspoken during his F1 career, not being shy when it comes to sharing his thoughts on the sport, both on and off the track.

Verstappen, who has been criticised for his foul-mouthed rants over team radio, found himself on the receiving end of a community service type punishment at the Singapore GP for swearing during a press conference.

The champion has been embroiled in a row with the FIA ever since, not only protesting the punishment in Singapore, but subsequent decisions in Mexico and Brazil.

Max Verstappen has been outspoken against the FIA in recent races

Max Verstappen was slammed with a double penalty at the Mexican GP

Max Verstappen responds to F1 2025 live car launch

In addition to the FIA, F1 itself has come under fire from the champion who made a joke at their expense during a recent live stream.

F1 recently announced that instead of separate car launches for next season, all 10 teams and 20 drivers will reveal their 2025 liveries together for the first time in the sport's history.

The launch will celebrate the 75th anniversary of F1, in a live event hosted at the O2 Arena in London on February 18, 2025, with fans also able to attend.

Verstappen, however, did not appear excited about the announcement.

All 10 teams will reveal their 2025 liveries together

In fact, the Red Bull star had no idea that the event was taking place, and was informed of the launch whilst taking part in a live stream.

“I don’t know. What is F175? What are you talking about?” Verstappen said.

When his fellow streamers told him it was an F1 livery reveal for the 2025 cars, Verstappen then issued a shocking response.

“I didn’t watch any F1. I hope I’m sick that week," he added.

Given the Dutchman is the reigning F1 champion, and very much looks likely to be that again next season, it was a shock to many to hear him disregard such huge F1 news.

It certainly would not be a good look for the sport if, at a major launch event for all teams, one of their biggest stars and current title holder was absent.

The organisers no doubt hope that the Dutchman was indeed joking.

