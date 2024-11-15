Verstappen issues SHOCKING response to official F1 announcement
Verstappen issues SHOCKING response to official F1 announcement
Max Verstappen has issued a shocking response to a huge announcement made by Formula 1.
The Dutchman has been rather outspoken during his F1 career, not being shy when it comes to sharing his thoughts on the sport, both on and off the track.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton exit verdict emerges as Mercedes announce driver release
READ MORE: HUGE Monaco Grand Prix decision made as F1 announce official calendar change
Verstappen, who has been criticised for his foul-mouthed rants over team radio, found himself on the receiving end of a community service type punishment at the Singapore GP for swearing during a press conference.
The champion has been embroiled in a row with the FIA ever since, not only protesting the punishment in Singapore, but subsequent decisions in Mexico and Brazil.
READ MORE: Ricciardo sends fans CRAZY with official announcement
Max Verstappen responds to F1 2025 live car launch
In addition to the FIA, F1 itself has come under fire from the champion who made a joke at their expense during a recent live stream.
F1 recently announced that instead of separate car launches for next season, all 10 teams and 20 drivers will reveal their 2025 liveries together for the first time in the sport's history.
The launch will celebrate the 75th anniversary of F1, in a live event hosted at the O2 Arena in London on February 18, 2025, with fans also able to attend.
Verstappen, however, did not appear excited about the announcement.
READ MORE: STUNNING Vettel comeback compounds F1 champion's misery
In fact, the Red Bull star had no idea that the event was taking place, and was informed of the launch whilst taking part in a live stream.
“I don’t know. What is F175? What are you talking about?” Verstappen said.
When his fellow streamers told him it was an F1 livery reveal for the 2025 cars, Verstappen then issued a shocking response.
“I didn’t watch any F1. I hope I’m sick that week," he added.
Given the Dutchman is the reigning F1 champion, and very much looks likely to be that again next season, it was a shock to many to hear him disregard such huge F1 news.
It certainly would not be a good look for the sport if, at a major launch event for all teams, one of their biggest stars and current title holder was absent.
The organisers no doubt hope that the Dutchman was indeed joking.
READ MORE: Las Vegas Grand Prix organisers drop sprint race BOMBSHELL
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
FIA confirm HUGE 2025 driver change
- 13 minutes ago
Mercedes warned over Hamilton 'TRICKS' ahead of Ferrari switch
- 1 hour ago
Verstappen issues SHOCKING response to official F1 announcement
- 1 hour ago
Audi F1 issue official statement over team sale
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton exit verdict emerges as Mercedes announce driver release
- Today 06:57
Ricciardo makes official announcement as F1 team confirm MAJOR signing for 2025 - GPFans Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec