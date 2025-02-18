Lewis Hamilton has made an outrageous admission, in a discussion about his wants with the Ferrari social media team.

Hamilton has moved to the Scuderia on a long-term deal, with the Brit hoping to challenge for an eighth world championship title in 2025 with his new team.

At his previous team Mercedes, Hamilton managed to claim 84 grand prix victories and six championship titles, as well as helping the team win eight consecutive constructors' titles between 2014 and 2021.

The social media hype surrounding Hamilton's move to the most successful and iconic team on the F1 grid has been huge, and now all eyes turn to Ferrari's 2025 car launch at a unique F1 event at the O2 Arena in London.

Hamilton's idea of happiness at Ferrari

Hamilton's long-term Ferrari contract is understood to be worth a lot in the backing of some of the Brit's businesses and charitable organisations, as well as an eye-watering salary.

The seven-time champion is already on his way to securing himself a career outside of motorsport once he retires, and is a co-chair for the 2025 Met Gala, a huge honour for somebody who is such a massive fashion fan.

Now, the F1 legend has made an insane admission about the amount of pairs of glasses he owns, in a recent social media video about how to keep Hamilton happy.

In an Instagram post captioned: 'The secrets for a Happy Lewis', the F1 legend said: "Two things, shoes, I'm a big sneakerhead, sneakers is everything for me, and then glasses.

"I have thousands of glasses, I literally have too many."