Verstappen and Norris ‘SWAP’ revealed by F1 champion

Max Verstappen has lifted the lid on his relationship with Lando Norris after battling with the British star for the Formula 1 world championship last season.

The Red Bull sensation ended up winning his fourth drivers’ title in a row late in the campaign at Las Vegas but endured a tough season in a team that could only finish third in the constructors’ championship.

Verstappen dominated the early part of the campaign, but McLaren finished with a flourish to the extent that Norris’s late season championship ambitions were of serious concerns to Red Bull and the Dutchman.

Races during 2024 became incredibly tight between the pair and there were moments of high drama including at the Austrian Grand Prix when they crashed into each other in the final few laps while fighting for victory, a clash that led to George Russell sneaking a rare win for Mercedes.

Previously, Verstappen and Norris have shared a friendship off the track but given the high stakes of an F1 title battle, the dramatic on-track scraps were feared to have damaged that relationship.

Lando Norris will hope to beat Max Verstappen in 2025

Max Verstappen won his fourth world title in Las Vegas

Are Verstappen and Norris still friends?

However, Verstappen was quick to dismiss any notion of a fall-out between him and the driver many expect to end the Dutchman's dominance in F1 ahead of the upcoming 2025 season.

Speaking to ViaPlay, Verstappen revealed he still communicates as normal with Norris – and that the pair even swap racing crash helmets when asked about the status of their friendship.

"Completely fine," Verstappen said before clarifying his point when asked if anything had changed?

"I don’t think so. We text, we see each other, and I called him recently to swap helmets. That kind of stuff."

Although Verstappen is expected to start the season on the back foot, he will still target equalling a record held by Michael Schumacher of winning five drivers’ titles in a row – a feat the German pulled off at the height of his and Ferrari’s dominance between 2000 and 2004.