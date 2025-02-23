Vettel replacement CONFIRMED in F1 driver role

A Formula 1 driver replacement has been announced for 2025 concerning Sebastian Vettel, with just three weeks to go until the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

All 10 teams and 20 core members of the F1 grid will head to Albert Park Circuit to kick off the 2025 championship campaign, where the order could be entirely reset ahead of potentially one of the most competitive seasons in recent history.

Reigning champion Max Verstappen will be looking to equal Michael Schumacher's record of earning five consecutive drivers' titles this season, with his Red Bull team having only managed four in the past with retired F1 star Vettel.

Vettel drove for Red Bull, Ferrari and Aston Martin across his illustrious career on track but opted to leave the sport in 2022 to instead focus on other racing opportunities and his passion for climate activism.

Now, the F1 icon has been announced in a major driver replacement move concerning the four-time champion and former Ferrari star Carlos Sainz, who signed with Williams after the Scuderia dropped the Spaniard for seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

Sebastian Vettel retired from F1 in 2022 after two seasons with Aston Martin

Carlos Sainz has officially joined Williams F1 team for 2025 and beyond

Sainz announced as GPDA director

Ahead of Sainz's first season with his fifth team in his F1 career, the 30-year-old has been announced as Vettel's replacement as director of the GPDA.

The Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA) is the F1 driver body that was formed in the 1960s to initially allow drivers to advocate for safety measures. Over the past year however, the group have found themselves using the body to intervene with decisions made by the FIA and its president, Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

Most recently, the GPDA shared concerns over the FIA's approach to swearing and driver misconduct, penning an open letter to Ben Sulayem over his proposed changes to driver penalties and fines for using X-rated language.

Even during the F1 winter break, the debate has escalated, with Sainz himself speaking out against a recent incident in the WRC series, which saw the FIA issue a €10,000 fine and a suspended €20,000 fine to driver Adrien Fourmaux for using 'inappropriate language' during a TV interview.

Having made his view on the issue clear, Sainz has now been announced as Vettel's replacement in the role as GPDA director, with the Williams star joining fellow driver George Russell, who has also been a director since 2021.

George Russell is also a director for the GPDA and is looking to combat the FIA's new regulations on swearing

The driver body can now rely on the insight of current F1 stars Russell and Sainz to assist the group's chairman, former driver Alex Wurz, and ex-lawyer Anastasia Fowle who also acts as a director, assisting the team with her professional knowledge of business, politics and legal advice.

Following the announcement of Sainz's appointment, former F1 star Wurz said: "We are delighted to welcome Carlos as a GPDA director. He has been an active and engaged member of the GPDA for several years and we sincerely appreciate his commitment in stepping up to this vital role."

In a post via the GPDA's official Instagram account, Sainz added: "I am passionate about my sport and think we drivers have a responsibility to do all we can to work with the stakeholders to forward the sport in many aspects.

"So I'm very happy and proud to do my part by taking on the directors' role in the GPDA."