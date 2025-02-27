close global

Eight F1 teams hit by testing NIGHTMARE in Bahrain

Up to eight Formula 1 teams were left facing regret on the second day of testing in Bahrain after a nightmare scenario hit Sakhir.

All 10 teams are testing for three days at the track ahead of the season opening race at the Australian Grand Prix in March.

Usually you can expect cars to be constantly touring a track during the pre-season as they pound in the laps to learn the most about their cars.

But on the second morning of the running, there was a significant delay to the schedule.

While Lewis Hamilton topped the times for Ferrari early on with what was the quickest time of testing so far with a 1m 30.80s, he was soon back in the garage along with all the other drivers after rain hit the track.

The seven time champion reported back to his new team: "It's wet, it's raining a lot quite a bit out here."

Carlos Sainz, Oscar Piastri and George Russell all had notable minor offs as they were caught out by the slippery conditions.

George Russell had to take corrective action after a minor off
Liam Lawson was on track on day two in the morning for Red Bull

Who has wet weather tyres for F1 testing?

But for eight of the ten teams, rain will prove a total disaster for their testing plans as they have not brought any wet weather tyres with them.

Only Aston Martin and Haas brought some form of wet tyre to the test, but for nearly an hour the track was too dry for intermediate tyres, yet too wet for any useful slick running.

Eventually Haas stuck on a set of inters for Esteban Ocon to continue their testing, but after a few slow laps even the Frenchman was soon back in the garage.

It follows a first day of running which was also interrupted after a bizarre power cut struck the circuit.

To further add frustration to the teams, Pirelli usually supply a "free" set when Bahrain is the first race as they can be carried over if unused, but as Australia will host the first race, this year they had to pre-emptively select them.

One hour after Hamilton and Co darted back to the pits, Russell was the first to get back to the track on slicks for Mercedes as the rain eased enough to allow dry running again.

