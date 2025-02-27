McLaren star COLLIDES with F1 rival in pre-season clash

McLaren star Oscar Piastri has collided with Formula 1 rival Nico Hulkenberg during pre-season testing in Bahrain.

The Australian driver attempted to get past Hulkenberg down the inside at Turn Eight, with the German ahead of Piastri on the track.

However, as the Sauber turned in to take the corner, Piastri could not slow down in time and suffered a minor collision into the back of Hulkenberg's car.

As a result of the brief clash, Piastri's front wing was damaged and McLaren will have to repair the broken wing.

Piastri has now completed two days of testing with McLaren

Speaking via Sky Sports F1, Alex Brundle discussed the incident and the impact the seemingly minor collision may have on testing for McLaren.

“Yeah there was a little scrape on the left front end vents,” he said.

“The left front end of it has disappeared – I just saw it being carried away. There was a mark of contact for that McLaren. It’s an interesting one – bit of a nightmare in testing as you’re obviously trying new parts and you bring one or maybe two of each type of part.

“And that’s the front wing lost for a minute. They should be able to repair it as the damage didn’t look too bad.”

Whilst pre-season testing is integral to prepare for the 2025 season, the three days around the Bahrain International Circuit are often light on action.

However, the first day of testing saw a power cut engulf the circuit in darkness which caused a significant delay, and Thursday morning's session was hit by rain with eight teams failing to bring wet weather tyres with them.

