The greatest celebration ever? MotoGP star STUNS fans after historic victory

An emotional Johann Zarco celebrated in style after claiming a stunning victory while making history at the MotoGP French Grand Prix.

Zarco became the first French rider to win his home event for the first time in 71 years, dominating at Le Mans' Bugatti Circuit to triumph ahead of Spanish Ducati duo Marc Marquez and Fermin Aldeguer by nearly 20 seconds.

But it was the 34-year-old's celebration that was perhaps even more impressive.

Fighting back the tears the LCR Honda rider climbed upon a crash barrier, whipping fans up into a frenzy before preforming an expert back flip in front of the grandstand chanting his name on the home straight in a race attended by nearly 120,000 spectators.

Zarco was joined by his equally emotional and tearful father in the celebrations too following his domination in a race where a start on wet tyres helped pave the way for a famous triumph.

Johann Zarco makes history at French Grand Prix

Speaking after the race, Zarco said: "It's hard to believe. I still don't understand what is happening.

"The last laps were quite long. I need a bit of time [to process victory] but it's just magic.

"With the rain tyres at the beginning, we had to control. Marc came back pretty fast but I could control the gap. Just wow!"

The previous home winner of the French Grand Prix was Pierre Monneret following his triumph 71 years ago.

It is just Zarco's second MotoGP victory having previously won at Phillip Island for the 2023 Australian Grand Prix.

A winning backflip in front of a record home crowd 🥹



Dream fulfilled! 🙌#FrenchGP 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/gwutPxgH3I — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) May 11, 2025

Position Rider Nationality Team Time/Diff 1 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 45m 47.541s 2 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +19.907s 3 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +26.532s 4 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +29.631s 5 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +38.136s 6 Takaaki Nakagami JPN Honda Test Rider (RC213V) +59.527s 7 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +70.302s 8 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +70.363s 9 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) +25.793s 10 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +26.529s 11 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +32.535s 12 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +35.357s 13 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1 lap 14 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +1 lap 15 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +1 lap 16 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +1 lap — Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) DNF — Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) DNF — Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) DNF — Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) DNF — Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) DNF — Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) DNF

