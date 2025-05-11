The greatest celebration ever? MotoGP star STUNS fans after historic victory
An emotional Johann Zarco celebrated in style after claiming a stunning victory while making history at the MotoGP French Grand Prix.
Zarco became the first French rider to win his home event for the first time in 71 years, dominating at Le Mans' Bugatti Circuit to triumph ahead of Spanish Ducati duo Marc Marquez and Fermin Aldeguer by nearly 20 seconds.
But it was the 34-year-old's celebration that was perhaps even more impressive.
Fighting back the tears the LCR Honda rider climbed upon a crash barrier, whipping fans up into a frenzy before preforming an expert back flip in front of the grandstand chanting his name on the home straight in a race attended by nearly 120,000 spectators.
Zarco was joined by his equally emotional and tearful father in the celebrations too following his domination in a race where a start on wet tyres helped pave the way for a famous triumph.
Johann Zarco makes history at French Grand Prix
Speaking after the race, Zarco said: "It's hard to believe. I still don't understand what is happening.
"The last laps were quite long. I need a bit of time [to process victory] but it's just magic.
"With the rain tyres at the beginning, we had to control. Marc came back pretty fast but I could control the gap. Just wow!"
The previous home winner of the French Grand Prix was Pierre Monneret following his triumph 71 years ago.
It is just Zarco's second MotoGP victory having previously won at Phillip Island for the 2023 Australian Grand Prix.
A winning backflip in front of a record home crowd 🥹— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) May 11, 2025
Dream fulfilled! 🙌#FrenchGP 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/gwutPxgH3I
|Position
|Rider
|Nationality
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|45m 47.541s
|2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+19.907s
|3
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+26.532s
|4
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+29.631s
|5
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+38.136s
|6
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|Honda Test Rider (RC213V)
|+59.527s
|7
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+70.302s
|8
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+70.363s
|9
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|+25.793s
|10
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+26.529s
|11
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+32.535s
|12
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+35.357s
|13
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1 lap
|14
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+1 lap
|15
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+1 lap
|16
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+1 lap
|—
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|DNF
|—
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|DNF
|—
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|DNF
|—
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|DNF
|—
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|DNF
|—
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|DNF
