close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
The greatest celebration ever? MotoGP star STUNS fans after historic victory

The greatest celebration ever? MotoGP star STUNS fans after historic victory

The greatest celebration ever? MotoGP star STUNS fans after historic victory

The greatest celebration ever? MotoGP star STUNS fans after historic victory

An emotional Johann Zarco celebrated in style after claiming a stunning victory while making history at the MotoGP French Grand Prix.

Zarco became the first French rider to win his home event for the first time in 71 years, dominating at Le Mans' Bugatti Circuit to triumph ahead of Spanish Ducati duo Marc Marquez and Fermin Aldeguer by nearly 20 seconds.

But it was the 34-year-old's celebration that was perhaps even more impressive.

Fighting back the tears the LCR Honda rider climbed upon a crash barrier, whipping fans up into a frenzy before preforming an expert back flip in front of the grandstand chanting his name on the home straight in a race attended by nearly 120,000 spectators.

Zarco was joined by his equally emotional and tearful father in the celebrations too following his domination in a race where a start on wet tyres helped pave the way for a famous triumph.

Johann Zarco makes history at French Grand Prix

Speaking after the race, Zarco said: "It's hard to believe. I still don't understand what is happening.

"The last laps were quite long. I need a bit of time [to process victory] but it's just magic.

"With the rain tyres at the beginning, we had to control. Marc came back pretty fast but I could control the gap. Just wow!"

The previous home winner of the French Grand Prix was Pierre Monneret following his triumph 71 years ago.

It is just Zarco's second MotoGP victory having previously won at Phillip Island for the 2023 Australian Grand Prix.

Position Rider Nationality Team Time/Diff
1Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)45m 47.541s
2Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)+19.907s
3Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+26.532s
4Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+29.631s
5Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+38.136s
6Takaaki NakagamiJPNHonda Test Rider (RC213V)+59.527s
7Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+70.302s
8Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+70.363s
9Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)+25.793s
10Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+26.529s
11Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+32.535s
12Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+35.357s
13Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1 lap
14Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+1 lap
15Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+1 lap
16Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+1 lap
Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)DNF
Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)DNF
Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)DNF
Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)DNF
Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)DNF
Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)DNF

READ MORE: Tragedy hits F1 star Alonso following death of close ally

Related

MotoGP Marc Marquez French Grand Prix
World champion ruled OUT of season opening race after testing crash
MotoGP news

World champion ruled OUT of season opening race after testing crash

  • February 27, 2025 08:28
Massive Honda partnership decision confirmed with bombshell announcement
Honda

Massive Honda partnership decision confirmed with bombshell announcement

  • September 9, 2024 11:56

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Alonso hit by tragic death to long time ally as Imola grand prix at 'risk' - F1 Recap

  • 13 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip

Verstappen to attend 'MEGA PARTY' after Red Bull change

  • 1 hour ago
MotoGP

The greatest celebration ever? MotoGP star STUNS fans after historic victory

  • 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton 'not enjoying' Ferrari after poor start

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Red Bull decision made on Horner future as Imola race at risk

  • 3 hours ago
Max Verstappen

Verstappen admits home is like a 'zoo' after baby Lily arrival

  • Today 19:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x