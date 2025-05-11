Tragedy hits F1 star Alonso following death of close ally
Tragedy hits F1 star Alonso following death of close ally
Formula 1 star Fernando Alonso has been hit by tragedy following the death of a physio who helped him during his career.
Fabrizio Borra died on Sunday morning in the city of Forli in Italy aged 64 following a year long battle with cancer, according to Corriere Della Sera.
Borra was also closely associated with record seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher and is regarded as one of the famous and in-demand Italian physios.
Borra has worked extensively with Alonso since his Minardi debut in 2001, joining him in spells at Renault, McLaren, Ferrari, Alpine and Aston Martin.
It was only up until last season that Borra stopped working with the two-time world champion following the sad decline of his health.
Who did Fabrizio Borra work with?
As well as Schumacher and Alonso, Borra's work also extended into MotoGP where he worked with Italian rider Andrea Dovizioso.
Borra's work also famously extended into cycling where he is also credited with getting Marco Pantani' back to his best, following the Italian rider's Milano-Torino crash that had threatened his career.
He is survived by his his wife Enia and sons Luca, an athletic trainer, and Daniele, also a physiotherapist.
F1 HEADLINES: Horner F1 future confirmed as 'too old' verdict given to team boss
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ex-F1 star calls out 'disrespectful' Lewis Hamilton demand
- 24 minutes ago
Tragedy hits F1 star Alonso following death of close ally
- 1 hour ago
How first overseas trip ended in tragedy for F1 superfan
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Horner F1 future confirmed as 'too old' verdict given to team boss
- 3 hours ago
Imola F1 race at 'risk' as talks continue
- 3 hours ago
Ex-F1 boss reveals they refused to promote Mercedes star
- Today 11:58
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
- GP ITALY 16 - 18 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul