Tragedy hits F1 star Alonso following death of close ally

Formula 1 star Fernando Alonso has been hit by tragedy following the death of a physio who helped him during his career.

Fabrizio Borra died on Sunday morning in the city of Forli in Italy aged 64 following a year long battle with cancer, according to Corriere Della Sera.

Borra was also closely associated with record seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher and is regarded as one of the famous and in-demand Italian physios.

Borra has worked extensively with Alonso since his Minardi debut in 2001, joining him in spells at Renault, McLaren, Ferrari, Alpine and Aston Martin.

It was only up until last season that Borra stopped working with the two-time world champion following the sad decline of his health.

Who did Fabrizio Borra work with?

As well as Schumacher and Alonso, Borra's work also extended into MotoGP where he worked with Italian rider Andrea Dovizioso.

Borra's work also famously extended into cycling where he is also credited with getting Marco Pantani' back to his best, following the Italian rider's Milano-Torino crash that had threatened his career.

He is survived by his his wife Enia and sons Luca, an athletic trainer, and Daniele, also a physiotherapist.

