Horner caught in FEISTY battle at legendary race weekend
Horner caught in FEISTY battle at legendary race weekend
Red Bull Formula 1 boss Christian Horner has been involved in a dramatic battle with a rival whilst taking part in an event at one of British motorsport's most iconic weekends.
It is the latest incident in what has so far been a highly turbulent season for the Brit.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton in emotional outpour as F1 star CRASHES £300k Ferrari
READ MORE: Ricciardo's Red Bull 'PROMOTION' discussed as F1 future hangs in the balance
On the track, his team have struggled to assert their dominance, while away from the circuit, his personal life has also come under the spotlight.
Red Bull boss makes lucky escape
While Red Bull remain at the top of the constructors' championship standings, their lead has been reduced to just eight points, with McLaren showing drastic improvements in recent months to close the gap.
Their cause hasn't been helped by the form of three-time title winner Max Verstappen, who has now failed to win any of his last six races.
The Dutchman's team-mate Sergio Perez, meanwhile, is enduring a miserable campaign, having contributed just 38 points over the previous 10 outings.
In addition to addressing Red Bull's on-track problems, Horner has had his fair share of issues to deal with elsewhere.
Earlier this season, the 50-year-old was accused of inappropriate behaviour by a colleague, but was eventually cleared of any wrongdoing following an internal investigation.
He has also had a number of spats with high-profile characters from the world of F1, including Mercedes boss Toto Wolff over the future of Verstappen's career.
READ MORE: Axed McLaren star blasts ‘UNFAIR’ F1
Following last weekend's disappointing afternoon in Monza, Horner enjoyed some time with his family at the Goodwood Revival Festival.
The iconic event is a three-day celebration held annually to showcase motorsport vehicles, style and music from the 1940s, 50s and 60s.
Horner took the opportunity to get behind the wheel of one of the vintage Mini's involved, taking to the track on Saturday and almost colliding with endurance racer Alex Buncombe during an exhibition race.
Both drivers emerged from the incident unscathed, but Buncombe appeared far from happy with the Red Bull chief's performance.
It got a little bit tasty between the Minis of @Al_Buncombe and Christian Horner. #GoodwoodRevival pic.twitter.com/eQQlL9xgfl— Goodwood Road & Racing (@GoodwoodRRC) September 7, 2024
READ MORE: Newey's JAW-DROPPING Aston Martin contract details 'revealed'
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Verstappen defends X-RATED radio rants amid Red Bull struggles
- 49 minutes ago
Horner caught in FEISTY battle at legendary race weekend
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton in emotional outpour as F1 star CRASHES £300k Ferrari
- 3 hours ago
Ex-Red Bull star reveals verdict on Verstappen’s ‘raw passion'
- Today 13:57
Axed McLaren star blasts ‘UNFAIR’ F1
- Today 12:57
- 1
Red Bull F1 boss GRATEFUL for rivals success
- Today 11:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov