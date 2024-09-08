close global

Horner caught in FEISTY battle at legendary race weekend

Red Bull Formula 1 boss Christian Horner has been involved in a dramatic battle with a rival whilst taking part in an event at one of British motorsport's most iconic weekends.

It is the latest incident in what has so far been a highly turbulent season for the Brit.

On the track, his team have struggled to assert their dominance, while away from the circuit, his personal life has also come under the spotlight.

Christian Horner was previously cleared of inappropriate behaviour towards a colleague
Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen have both struggled in recent months

Red Bull boss makes lucky escape

While Red Bull remain at the top of the constructors' championship standings, their lead has been reduced to just eight points, with McLaren showing drastic improvements in recent months to close the gap.

Their cause hasn't been helped by the form of three-time title winner Max Verstappen, who has now failed to win any of his last six races.

The Dutchman's team-mate Sergio Perez, meanwhile, is enduring a miserable campaign, having contributed just 38 points over the previous 10 outings.

In addition to addressing Red Bull's on-track problems, Horner has had his fair share of issues to deal with elsewhere.

Earlier this season, the 50-year-old was accused of inappropriate behaviour by a colleague, but was eventually cleared of any wrongdoing following an internal investigation.

He has also had a number of spats with high-profile characters from the world of F1, including Mercedes boss Toto Wolff over the future of Verstappen's career.

Christian Horner and Toto Wolff have been arguing over the future of Max Verstappen

Following last weekend's disappointing afternoon in Monza, Horner enjoyed some time with his family at the Goodwood Revival Festival.

The iconic event is a three-day celebration held annually to showcase motorsport vehicles, style and music from the 1940s, 50s and 60s.

Horner took the opportunity to get behind the wheel of one of the vintage Mini's involved, taking to the track on Saturday and almost colliding with endurance racer Alex Buncombe during an exhibition race.

Both drivers emerged from the incident unscathed, but Buncombe appeared far from happy with the Red Bull chief's performance.

F1 Standings

