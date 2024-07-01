Wolff labels Horner 'STUPID' in Verstappen talks revelation

Toto Wolff had some strong words for Christian Horner after the Red Bull chief’s comments about the rumours linking Max Verstappen to Mercedes.

The Silver Arrows are searching for Lewis Hamilton’s replacement for 2025 onwards, after the seven-time champion opted to make the switch to Ferrari on a multi-year deal.

Several names have been mentioned in the running for the vacant seat alongside George Russell, with it looking more likely that the Italian teenage sensation Kimi Antonelli is set to secure the drive in F1.

While Wolff has stressed he is in no rush to make a decision on their second driver, the Austrian has made it no secret that he would like to persuade Verstappen to join the team.

Max Verstappen is being targeted by Mercedes

Will Max Verstappen leave Red Bull?

The three-time champion’s future with Red Bull has been thrown into uncertainty following the drama surrounding the team and its principal Horner since the start of the season.

The allegations against the 50-year-old have led to speculation that several key figures could leave the team, with legendary engineer and designer Adrian Newey already confirming his departure.

While recent comments from Verstappen ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix suggested he is all but confirmed to race for Red Bull next year, Mercedes are still very keen on the 26-year-old’s services.

Speaking on Sky Germany during the weekend in Spielberg, team principal Wolff responded to comments from Horner suggesting Hamilton's move to Ferrari stemmed from knowledge of issues at Mercedes.

“I didn't hear that at all, but that's just stupid,” Wolff responded.

Toto Wolff has expressed his interest in the Dutchman

The Mercedes chief was then told that Horner had suggested Jos Verstappen - Max’s father - was the one for him if he wanted to sign Verstappen, to which Wolff retorted: “Not bad either.”

Asked if the ongoing drama surrounding Jos Verstappen and Horner plays into his hands in his quest to sign Max, he replied: “If we have a fast car, then the fast drivers will want to come to us. Today [Friday] we were too slow so we have to improve and then we will be a good team for Max Verstappen too, but at the moment we are not fast enough.”

Wolff was then asked if there was any contact with Jos Verstappen, with the Dutchman having been regularly seen in the Mercedes hospitality, to which he said: “We live close to each other, so we've always been in contact and we've always got on well.

“You can get on well with your neighbour, but that doesn't mean that he'll drive your car.”

