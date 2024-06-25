Confusion over F1 star's future amid Hamilton replacement links

Former Formula 1 driver Johnny Herbert has been left confused by the uncertainty surrounding the future of Carlos Sainz.

The Spainard is currently without a drive for the 2025 season after it was announced that he will be leaving Ferrari at the end of the year.

His replacement will be seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, who will partner Charles Leclerc next season on a multi-year deal.

Despite being set to become a free agent come season’s end, Sainz has enjoyed an impressive 2024 so far, which has included a win in Australia two weeks after he missed the race in Saudi Arabia with appendicitis.

Carlos Sainz is yet to confirm his seat for next season

Mercedes are searching for Lewis Hamilton's replacement

Herbert confused by Sainz' future

With Hamilton’s move to Maranello, the F1 silly season has well and truly begun, with speculation being rife as to who will replace the Brit at Mercedes and where Sainz will end up.

The 29-year-old has been a target for several teams on the grid, with strong rumours suggesting that he bound for Williams from next season, replacing Logan Sargeant.

But with his seat not confirmed as of yet, F1 pundit Herbert has been left confused as to why the Spaniard has not secured a drive already for 2025 following his recent performances.

“Carlos is the one who I’m so surprised has not yet got another drive,” he told Lord Ping. “I am confused as to why. If I was at Mercedes I would have had him on board. He has matured massively. He is seriously consistent and that is exactly what you want.

“Every team needs two established drivers. The team who’ll have the best next year is Ferrari. To have Charles and Lewis in a mighty Ferrari means every team will need two strong drivers just to have a chance of competing with them. You don’t want one weak driver for instance at Red Bull where Sergio is not doing it and hasn’t been for a while.

“I’m surprised Red Bull have signed Sergio Perez for another two years. The inconsistencies are glaring. Look at what happens on the race weekend. It is surprising they have stuck with him because he is the weak link.”

