Hamilton replacement LOOMS closer at Spanish GP

Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes replacement has been spotted at the Spanish Grand Prix after Toto Wolff has hinted who will take over from the champion.

The seven-time world champion announced he would be leaving the team for Ferrari at the beginning of this year.

Hamilton will join next season where he will partner Charles Leclerc, searching for a record-breaking eighth world title with the Scuderia.

Since announcing his departure, the name of the driver who will be replacing Hamilton has been hotly contested with Carlos Sainz and Max Verstappen linked to the seat.

Lewis Hamilton will move to Ferrari in 2025

Lewis Hamilton has struggled at Mercedes so far in 2024

Will Antonelli join Mercedes in 2025?

However, Mercedes seem committed to promoting their junior driver Kimi Andrea Antonelli to race alongside George Russell in 2025.

Despite this, Antonelli is 17-years of age meaning he was ineligible for a superlicense until the FIA lowered the age for drivers that display “outstanding ability”.

The Italian currently races in F2 and is sixth in the championship going into the Spanish Grand Prix weekend, where Antonelli will compete with Prema.

Antonelli was seen in the paddock ahead of the race, and under the FIA’s new rules is allowed to compete in an FP1 session.

Antonelli will compete in F2 at the Spanish GP

It is a mandatory requirement for all F1 teams to run a rookie driver in this session, and in order to do so Antonelli would have to replace Hamilton or Russell for a session.

Hamilton has often bemoaned the pace of his Mercedes this season, describing his race in Canada as one of his ‘worst’ results.

As the future of Mercedes looms over the Brit, Hamilton will be looking forward to what he can achieve in the next few years at Ferrari.

