close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Ricciardo and F1 star blasted as 'CLOWNS' by former Dutch racer

Ricciardo and F1 star blasted as 'CLOWNS' by former Dutch racer

Ricciardo and F1 star blasted as 'CLOWNS' by former Dutch racer

Ricciardo and F1 star blasted as 'CLOWNS' by former Dutch racer

A former motorsport team boss has claimed that another Formula One driver should join Daniel Ricciardo ‘in the circus’ amid recent performances.

The Aussie has been outperformed by his RB team-mate Yuki Tsunoda so far this season, with the Japanese driver scoring ten more points than Ricciardo after the first nine races.

F1 Headlines: Champion empathises with Verstappen retirement claims as controversial star could leave F1 THIS season

READ MORE: F1 driver return confirmed ahead of Spanish Grand Prix

The 34-year-old, who has established himself as a fan favourite for his aggressive driving and beaming smile, is under pressure to stay in the sport with his contract being up at the end of the year.

Ricciardo has faced criticism for his performances in recent years, most notably coming from Jacques Villeneuve at the Canadian Grand Prix, who did not hold back about the RB driver’s career.

READ MORE: F1 driver return confirmed ahead of Spanish Grand Prix

Daniel Ricciardo is under pressure to keep his place in F1
Valtteri Bottas is also out of contract at the end of the season

Bottas can 'join Ricciardo in the circus'

Another driver who is at risk of losing his seat for 2025 is Sauber’s Valtteri Bottas, with the news that Nico Hulkenberg will join the team on a long-term deal.

With the Finn and team-mate Zhou Guanyu out of contract at the end of 2024, at least one of the two are set to leave the team, but it has been suggested that both could be axed come season’s end.

Having not scored a point so far this season, Bottas is known to have several interests outside the world of F1, which include his ‘Bottass 2024’ calendar for charity and his adventures in cycling.

But speaking with Ziggo Sport Race Café, experienced Dutch racer Frans Verschuur believes the Finn needs to get his prioritises in order.

“He just has to stop, just like Perez,” said the Dutchman.

“What he is doing does not belong in Formula 1, and he drives like a newspaper.

“Do you know how many talents there are? He can work in the circus with [Daniel] Ricciardo, two clowns together. First drive fast, then humour.”

READ MORE: F1 team boss makes ‘CRUEL’ admission after Le Mans disaster

Related

Max Verstappen Daniel Ricciardo Yuki Tsunoda F1 Headlines RB Spanish Grand Prix
RB boss reveals future Ricciardo plans amid F1 2024 struggles
Latest F1 News

RB boss reveals future Ricciardo plans amid F1 2024 struggles

  • June 15, 2024 21:57
  • 1
Steiner hints at Ricciardo RETIREMENT
Latest F1 News

Steiner hints at Ricciardo RETIREMENT

  • June 15, 2024 18:57

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Ricciardo and F1 star blasted as 'CLOWNS' by former Dutch racer

  • 40 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Ferrari F1 star admits considering huge life risk in battle for championship

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Champion empathises with Verstappen retirement claims as controversial star could leave F1 THIS season

  • 2 hours ago
Spanish Grand Prix

F1 Spanish Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Barcelona

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

F1 champion reveals pen to paper offer to work alongside Newey

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Major Hamilton F1 release CONFIRMED after setback

  • 3 hours ago
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x