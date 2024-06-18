Ricciardo and F1 star blasted as 'CLOWNS' by former Dutch racer
A former motorsport team boss has claimed that another Formula One driver should join Daniel Ricciardo ‘in the circus’ amid recent performances.
The Aussie has been outperformed by his RB team-mate Yuki Tsunoda so far this season, with the Japanese driver scoring ten more points than Ricciardo after the first nine races.
The 34-year-old, who has established himself as a fan favourite for his aggressive driving and beaming smile, is under pressure to stay in the sport with his contract being up at the end of the year.
Ricciardo has faced criticism for his performances in recent years, most notably coming from Jacques Villeneuve at the Canadian Grand Prix, who did not hold back about the RB driver’s career.
Bottas can 'join Ricciardo in the circus'
Another driver who is at risk of losing his seat for 2025 is Sauber’s Valtteri Bottas, with the news that Nico Hulkenberg will join the team on a long-term deal.
With the Finn and team-mate Zhou Guanyu out of contract at the end of 2024, at least one of the two are set to leave the team, but it has been suggested that both could be axed come season’s end.
Having not scored a point so far this season, Bottas is known to have several interests outside the world of F1, which include his ‘Bottass 2024’ calendar for charity and his adventures in cycling.
But speaking with Ziggo Sport Race Café, experienced Dutch racer Frans Verschuur believes the Finn needs to get his prioritises in order.
“He just has to stop, just like Perez,” said the Dutchman.
“What he is doing does not belong in Formula 1, and he drives like a newspaper.
“Do you know how many talents there are? He can work in the circus with [Daniel] Ricciardo, two clowns together. First drive fast, then humour.”
