RB boss reveals future Ricciardo plans amid F1 2024 struggles

Daniel Ricciardo's boss has offered an insight into Visa Cash App RB's future plans for their star driver.

The Australian has endured a largely difficult campaign so far in 2024, and with his contract due to expire at the end of the season, the pressure is on the Australian to perform.

The team confirmed last week that Ricciardo's team-mate, Yuki Tsunoda, will remain with the team into next season, but no such announcement has yet been made about the Australian's 2025 status.

There have been some glimpses of his talent this season - most notably in Miami, where he produced a stunning drive to finish fourth in the sprint event and at the Canadian Grand Prix last weekend, where he qualified fifth in very tricky weather conditions.

Laurent Mekies has discussed his plans for Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo has come in for a lot of criticism as of late

Future plans revealed for Daniel Ricciardo

Despite his struggles, Ricciardo's team principal at RB, Laurent Mekies, has now given the eight-time race winner his full support, placing the responsibility on the team to step up and help the 34-year-old return to his best.

“We are focused on making sure that Daniel can perform at his best," Mekies told RACER.

“And I think this weekend, as much as Miami and as much as perhaps China, are a good reminder to all of us of how high a performance Daniel can provide if he’s in the right window, if we give him what he needs.

“It’s our responsibility as a team to have that focus, and that’s what we are thinking all day long.

"So, if you ask me now what are we thinking right now? We are thinking every day, every hour, every minute, let’s try to make sure we lock in that window for him, and get the results out."

