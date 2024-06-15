RB boss reveals future Ricciardo plans amid F1 2024 struggles
RB boss reveals future Ricciardo plans amid F1 2024 struggles
Daniel Ricciardo's boss has offered an insight into Visa Cash App RB's future plans for their star driver.
The Australian has endured a largely difficult campaign so far in 2024, and with his contract due to expire at the end of the season, the pressure is on the Australian to perform.
F1 Headlines: Mercedes could REPLACE Hamilton this season as ex-star plots unusual grid return
READ MORE: 'We're done!' - Ricciardo WARNS F1 rival after on-track incident
The team confirmed last week that Ricciardo's team-mate, Yuki Tsunoda, will remain with the team into next season, but no such announcement has yet been made about the Australian's 2025 status.
There have been some glimpses of his talent this season - most notably in Miami, where he produced a stunning drive to finish fourth in the sprint event and at the Canadian Grand Prix last weekend, where he qualified fifth in very tricky weather conditions.
Future plans revealed for Daniel Ricciardo
Despite his struggles, Ricciardo's team principal at RB, Laurent Mekies, has now given the eight-time race winner his full support, placing the responsibility on the team to step up and help the 34-year-old return to his best.
“We are focused on making sure that Daniel can perform at his best," Mekies told RACER.
“And I think this weekend, as much as Miami and as much as perhaps China, are a good reminder to all of us of how high a performance Daniel can provide if he’s in the right window, if we give him what he needs.
“It’s our responsibility as a team to have that focus, and that’s what we are thinking all day long.
"So, if you ask me now what are we thinking right now? We are thinking every day, every hour, every minute, let’s try to make sure we lock in that window for him, and get the results out."
READ MORE: Geri Halliwell DITCHES Horner name in latest outing
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
RB boss reveals future Ricciardo plans amid F1 2024 struggles
- 30 minutes ago
Former F1 boss hints at REMARKABLE Verstappen Red Bull contract clause
- 1 hour ago
Red Bull chief slams FIA punishment after ‘STRANGE’ Hamilton decision
- 2 hours ago
Steiner hints at Ricciardo RETIREMENT
- 3 hours ago
Hamilton 'psychological' problem named by F1 pundit
- Today 17:57
F1 News Today: Mercedes could REPLACE Hamilton this season as ex-star plots unusual grid return
- Today 17:17
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul