F1 driver return confirmed ahead of Spanish Grand Prix
F1 driver return confirmed ahead of Spanish Grand Prix
Haas have announced that a Formula 1 star will be returning to the cockpit at this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix.
The American team have made a solid start to the season, taking seven points from the first nine events with regular drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen behind the wheel.
F1 Headlines: Champion empathises with Verstappen retirement claims as controversial star could leave F1 THIS season
READ MORE: Horner DEFIANT on 2026 regulations amid criticism
Yet the event based at the Circuit de Catalunya will see British star Oliver Bearman back in the VF-24.
Bearman is the official reserve driver of Haas and he will compete in first practice, replacing Hulkenberg - who will leave the team at the end of the season to join Sauber.
It will be the second time this season Bearman has featured for Haas having also taken part in first practice at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola, where he was 15th fastest as the lead Haas ahead of Hulkenberg.
Is Oliver Bearman joining Haas?
Bearman shot to fame in the second race of the campaign when he was announced as a last minute replacement for Carlos Sainz at Ferrari, who was ruled out after appendix removal surgery.
The 19-year-old from Chelmsford then went on to score a highly respectable 7th place on his debut, putting the grid on notice with a widely praised drive.
After Spain, Haas will run Bearman at four further races during the season in planned practice outings.
Reports have linked the Ferrari development driver with a full-time drive for Haas next season as Bearman looks to cement his place on the grid.
READ MORE: F1 Spanish Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Barcelona
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Red Bull under severe threat insists F1 team boss
- 16 minutes ago
F1 driver return confirmed ahead of Spanish Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Champion empathises with Verstappen retirement claims as controversial star could leave F1 THIS season
- 1 hour ago
F1 star calls for investigation into 'PROBLEM' car
- 2 hours ago
Sainz HITS OUT at Drive to Survive for misleading viewers
- 3 hours ago
Controversial star admits he could leave F1 THIS season
- Today 09:12
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul