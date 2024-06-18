F1 driver return confirmed ahead of Spanish Grand Prix

Haas have announced that a Formula 1 star will be returning to the cockpit at this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix.

The American team have made a solid start to the season, taking seven points from the first nine events with regular drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen behind the wheel.

Yet the event based at the Circuit de Catalunya will see British star Oliver Bearman back in the VF-24.

Bearman is the official reserve driver of Haas and he will compete in first practice, replacing Hulkenberg - who will leave the team at the end of the season to join Sauber.

It will be the second time this season Bearman has featured for Haas having also taken part in first practice at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola, where he was 15th fastest as the lead Haas ahead of Hulkenberg.

Oliver Bearman made his F1 debut for Ferrari in 2024

Bearman also has ties to the Haas F1 team

Is Oliver Bearman joining Haas?

Bearman shot to fame in the second race of the campaign when he was announced as a last minute replacement for Carlos Sainz at Ferrari, who was ruled out after appendix removal surgery.

The 19-year-old from Chelmsford then went on to score a highly respectable 7th place on his debut, putting the grid on notice with a widely praised drive.

After Spain, Haas will run Bearman at four further races during the season in planned practice outings.

Reports have linked the Ferrari development driver with a full-time drive for Haas next season as Bearman looks to cement his place on the grid.

