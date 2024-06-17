F1 Spanish Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Barcelona

Here's what the weather forecast will look like during the 2024 Spanish Grand Prix weekend in Barcelona.

F1 heads to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for the 10th round of the season, fresh off a dramatic Canadian Grand Prix that saw Max Verstappen take his 60th career victory in a rain-affected race.

However, Barcelona offers a stark contrast - a scorching summer sun that can turn the track into a furnace, pushing drivers to their physical limits as they battle for supremacy.

With the championship fight heating up, the weather could be a crucial factor in determining who comes out on top.

Spanish Grand Prix weather forecast

Here's a breakdown of the latest forecast for the three days of the race weekend:

Friday, June 21: FP1 & FP2

Friday's practice sessions will kick things off with sunshine and a moderate breeze. The high temperature is expected to reach a comfortable 24 degrees Celsius (75 degrees Fahrenheit) with a low of 17 degrees Celsius (63 degrees Fahrenheit).

With no rain in sight, humidity levels are anticipated to climb above 70%.

Saturday, June 22: FP3 & Qualifying

Saturday's final practice run and qualifying session are expected to see similar weather patterns, with sunny skies and a moderate breeze.

Temperatures will inch slightly higher, with a high of 25 degrees Celsius (77 degrees Fahrenheit) and a low of 18 degrees Celsius (64 degrees Fahrenheit).

Once again, rain is entirely absent from the forecast, setting the stage for a thrilling qualifying battle under the warm Spanish sun.

Sunday, June 23: Race

Come race day, the high will remain at 25 degrees Celsius (77 degrees Fahrenheit) with a low of 18 degrees Celsius (64 degrees Fahrenheit).

Humidity will stay around 70%, and a light southerly wind will blow as the cars take to the track for the 3pm local time start. With no rain on the cards, tyre strategy and car cooling will be paramount to success.

