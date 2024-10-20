Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2024 US Grand Prix FREE
Here's how you can watch the highlights the 2024 US Grand Prix on Channel 4 today FOR FREE.
Formula 1 heads to Austin for the 19th round of the 2024 season, with Lando Norris needing to take the victory to close the gap to Max Verstappen in the drivers' championship.
The McLaren star lost out to his Red Bull rival during Saturday's Sprint Race, after Verstappen achieved a crucial victory and Norris only managed P3.
Following the sprint, the gap between the pair has been extended to 54 points, leaving Norris with ground to gain for Sunday's race, where he will start from pole position ahead of the Dutchman.
What time is F1 on Channel 4 today?
US Grand Prix race highlights will air today (Monday, October 21) at 12:50am with a repeat at 9:35am UK time where Lee McKenzie will be joined by Alice Powell for the coverage.
Channel 4 brings you the highlights of every qualifying session, sprint, and race throughout the season for free.
It also offers live coverage of the entire British Grand Prix weekend every year, allowing UK fans to catch every exciting moment of their home race.
