F1 star teases next career move after EXIT speculation
F1 star teases next career move after EXIT speculation
Formula 1 star Kevin Magnussen attended an event which has had fans talking about a potential new career move.
Haas have announced that the 32-year-old will be leaving the team at the end of 2024.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen deemed BETTER than Hamilton as Mercedes make 'remarkable' announcement
READ MORE: Hamilton SNUBBED by Mercedes replacement in controversial comments
The Dane has raced with the American team since 2017, barring a year off in 2021, with memorable moments including an eighth-place finish at the Austrian Grand Prix earlier this term.
However, Magussen has had his fair share of controversy this season, and several high-speed crashes.
Magnussen leaving F1
Magnussen's poor performances ultimately led to him announcing his exit from Ayao Komatsu's team back in July, having been axed by the team in favour of a younger driver lineup.
Now, Haas will be rolling with outgoing Alpine star Esteban Ocon and Brit sensation Oliver Bearman for 2025.
They currently sit seventh in the constructors' standings, but will be setting their sights higher in future after announcing a multi-year deal with Toyota, who will make their return to F1 for the first time since 2019.
Meanwhile, Magnussen is looking to the future, as he attended the Energy Tech Summit in Berlin as a guest speaker.
Sat alongside Formula E CEO Jeff Dodds, fans were quick to speculate on his potential future in electric motorsport.
One user excitedly commented: "Magnussen in Formula E?," while Brazilian racer Lucas di Grassi, Formula E champion in 2017, commented: "Put him in".
READ MORE: Ricciardo set for popular RETURN with unique offer
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 News Today: Hamilton SNUBBED as Mercedes make 'remarkable' announcement
- 46 minutes ago
F1 2024 US Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from COTA
- 57 minutes ago
F1 Schedule 2024: Full calendar with all you need to know about every grand prix
- 2 hours ago
F1 star teases next career move after EXIT speculation
- 2 hours ago
Official statement shows US GP facing CHANGES following FIA monitoring
- 3 hours ago
Hamilton SNUBBED by Mercedes replacement in controversial comments
- Today 11:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec