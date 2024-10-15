F1 star teases next career move after EXIT speculation

Formula 1 star Kevin Magnussen attended an event which has had fans talking about a potential new career move.

Haas have announced that the 32-year-old will be leaving the team at the end of 2024.

The Dane has raced with the American team since 2017, barring a year off in 2021, with memorable moments including an eighth-place finish at the Austrian Grand Prix earlier this term.

However, Magussen has had his fair share of controversy this season, and several high-speed crashes.

Kevin Magnussen will be leaving Haas at the end of the calendar, sparking debate on his future

The America team have signed 19-year-old Oliver Bearman and Esteban Ocon for 2025

Magnussen leaving F1

Magnussen's poor performances ultimately led to him announcing his exit from Ayao Komatsu's team back in July, having been axed by the team in favour of a younger driver lineup.

Now, Haas will be rolling with outgoing Alpine star Esteban Ocon and Brit sensation Oliver Bearman for 2025.

They currently sit seventh in the constructors' standings, but will be setting their sights higher in future after announcing a multi-year deal with Toyota, who will make their return to F1 for the first time since 2019.

Meanwhile, Magnussen is looking to the future, as he attended the Energy Tech Summit in Berlin as a guest speaker.

Sat alongside Formula E CEO Jeff Dodds, fans were quick to speculate on his potential future in electric motorsport.

One user excitedly commented: "Magnussen in Formula E?," while Brazilian racer Lucas di Grassi, Formula E champion in 2017, commented: "Put him in".

