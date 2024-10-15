close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 star teases next career move after EXIT speculation

F1 star teases next career move after EXIT speculation

F1 star teases next career move after EXIT speculation

F1 star teases next career move after EXIT speculation

Formula 1 star Kevin Magnussen attended an event which has had fans talking about a potential new career move.

Haas have announced that the 32-year-old will be leaving the team at the end of 2024.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen deemed BETTER than Hamilton as Mercedes make 'remarkable' announcement

READ MORE: Hamilton SNUBBED by Mercedes replacement in controversial comments

The Dane has raced with the American team since 2017, barring a year off in 2021, with memorable moments including an eighth-place finish at the Austrian Grand Prix earlier this term.

However, Magussen has had his fair share of controversy this season, and several high-speed crashes.

Kevin Magnussen will be leaving Haas at the end of the calendar, sparking debate on his future
The America team have signed 19-year-old Oliver Bearman and Esteban Ocon for 2025

Magnussen leaving F1

Magnussen's poor performances ultimately led to him announcing his exit from Ayao Komatsu's team back in July, having been axed by the team in favour of a younger driver lineup.

Now, Haas will be rolling with outgoing Alpine star Esteban Ocon and Brit sensation Oliver Bearman for 2025.

They currently sit seventh in the constructors' standings, but will be setting their sights higher in future after announcing a multi-year deal with Toyota, who will make their return to F1 for the first time since 2019.

Meanwhile, Magnussen is looking to the future, as he attended the Energy Tech Summit in Berlin as a guest speaker.

Sat alongside Formula E CEO Jeff Dodds, fans were quick to speculate on his potential future in electric motorsport.

One user excitedly commented: "Magnussen in Formula E?," while Brazilian racer Lucas di Grassi, Formula E champion in 2017, commented: "Put him in".

READ MORE: Ricciardo set for popular RETURN with unique offer

Related

Max Verstappen Mercedes Formula 1 Haas Kevin Magnussen Monza
F1 issue official NEW track update
F1 Social

F1 issue official NEW track update

  • October 11, 2024 22:58
F1 announce NEW CAR to arrive ahead of 2025
Latest F1 News

F1 announce NEW CAR to arrive ahead of 2025

  • October 11, 2024 09:57
  • 1

Latest News

F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton SNUBBED as Mercedes make 'remarkable' announcement

  • 46 minutes ago
United States Grand Prix

F1 2024 US Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from COTA

  • 57 minutes ago
F1 2024

F1 Schedule 2024: Full calendar with all you need to know about every grand prix

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Social

F1 star teases next career move after EXIT speculation

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Official statement shows US GP facing CHANGES following FIA monitoring

  • 3 hours ago
Mercedes

Hamilton SNUBBED by Mercedes replacement in controversial comments

  • Today 11:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x