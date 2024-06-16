EXCLUSIVE: Aston Martin star reveals team upgrades problem

An Aston Martin star has spoken to GPFans exclusively about the team's disappointment after recent upgrades failed to bring improved performance.

The British outfit currently sit fifth in the Formula 1 constructors' standings, and any ambitions of breaking into the top three look increasingly bleak given their poor results so far in 2024.

Former world champion Fernando Alonso excelled in his first season with the team, collecting 204 points on his way to finishing fourth in the 2023 drivers' championship, but the Spaniard has struggled to replicate that form this year.

A fifth-place finish at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Round 2 remains his best result of what has been a frustrating campaign for the former Ferrari star.

His partner Lance Stroll - son of team owner Lawrence Stroll - has also failed to impress, picking up points in less than half of this season's races.

With three races in quick succession coming before the summer break on July 29, the team will hope for an upturn in results - starting at the Spanish GP - as they look to chase down their F1 rivals.

Updates not having desired effect

Speaking exclusively to GPFans ahead of the upcoming race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, the team's reserve driver, Stoffel Vandoorne, has admitted their latest updates haven't had the expected impact.

The ex-McLaren star pointed to his former employers as an example of what can be achieved if they can get things right.

When asked whether Aston Martin can take a similar step to that of their big rivals, he said: "We will have to wait and see.

"At the moment, the last races have been difficult for the team - the updates have not really brought the performance.

"Hopefully we can still bring positive updates to the car this year. We have seen that McLaren has been able to make a very big step."

Currently racing in Formula E, Vandoorne also spoke about the differences with the new cars he will be racing in the next two seasons, with the series swapping over to Gen3 Evo cars.

"The principle remains the same, there are a few small changes," he says. "The body work is slightly different. We have four-wheel drive, which is ultimately the biggest difference. The tires also have a bit more grip. All in all, the lap time is between two to three seconds faster. That is a relatively big step moving forward, but above all the feeling in the car is much more fun with four-wheel drive."

When asked what F1 can learn from the electric championship, Vandoorne replied: "It is of course a completely different concept. It is very difficult to compare the two championships, but in any case, racing in Formula E is very close to each other.

"Many drivers have a chance to win races and be on the podium. That is of course a bit different in Formula 1. There are three or four cars that have the chance to be at the front. But it is a different concept. Everyone has approximately the same budget, the cars are all the same, only the drive differs per team. This ensures that everything is very close together."

