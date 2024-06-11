Alonso accuses F1 rivals of lacking KEY attribute
Alonso accuses F1 rivals of lacking KEY attribute
Fernando Alonso has made a brutal assessment of younger drivers claiming they lack the heroism of his generation.
The Spaniard is the longest serving F1 driver with 389 entries over the past two decades.
F1 Headlines: Mercedes change 'would' tempt Verstappen as Hamilton appears dejected after Wolff message
READ MORE: Marko confirms fresh twist in Horner Red Bull management question
Alonso will continue to hold onto this record until at least 2026, after extending his contract with Aston Martin.
Former rival Lewis Hamilton recently became the longest serving British driver, with a total of 341 entries ahead of his eagerly anticipated move to Ferrari.
Alonso levels accusation at F1 drivers
In a recent interview with The Times, Alonso compared himself to his younger counterparts and their approach to a grand prix weekend, suggesting that they lack the heroism of drivers of his generation.
“It is, in a good way, easier for the drivers of this generation to drive Formula 1 cars, whereas before it was more heroic,” Alonso said.
“It’s a strange feeling, not a sad one, but I remember when I made my debut and I came to an event, I saw this respect towards me and I was one of those heroes that drove these super-fast cars.
“Now when there is a young driver that makes their debut at 16 or 17 years old, it seems that it is easier for everyone. We lost a little bit of that heroic thing we had before.”
The two-time world champion also added: “I remember when I got to Formula 1 20 years ago, the engineer was not able to explain anything to me about the car,"
“We didn’t have simulators, so every track I went to, I had to learn it the day before by walking.
"Now, drivers are very well prepared, they have 200-300 laps on a circuit that they will race, so they know perfectly every bump, every corner, every kerb.”
READ MORE: F1 champion makes astonishing Hamilton number two driver claim
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 team CONFIRM Schumacher an option for 2025
- 1 hour ago
Alonso accuses F1 rivals of lacking KEY attribute
- 2 hours ago
F1 MUST learn from Jamie Chadwick’s career trajectory
- 3 hours ago
F1 champion SLAMS Ferrari in thinly-veiled swipe
- Today 14:57
F1 star puts team on blast after 'NONSENSE' team orders
- Today 13:57
Daniel Ricciardo CONTROVERSY highlights a new frontier F1 should embrace
- Today 13:12
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul