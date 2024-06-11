F1 champion makes astonishing Hamilton number two driver claim
F1 champion makes astonishing Hamilton number two driver claim
Jacques Villeneuve has made an astonishing claim after comparing Lewis Hamilton to his Mercedes team-mate George Russell.
The seven-time world champion has been out-qualified by Russell 8-1 this season, with the younger driver achieving pole position at the Canadian Grand Prix.
F1 Headlines: Hamilton suffers HEARTBREAK as Angela Cullen finds new groove
READ MORE: Hamilton appears dejected following Wolff message as Mercedes end looms
During a cryptic interview with Sky in Monaco, Hamilton inferred Russell was receiving preferential treatment at Mercedes in relation to their upgrades.
Both Russell and Mercedes boss, Toto Wolff, have rebuffed these claims, with Hamilton receiving said upgrades to his car in Canada.
Why is Hamilton struggling at Mercedes?
Hamilton has frequently tweaked the set-up of his Mercedes this season to try and improve their performance, often to no avail.
Additionally, the 39-year-old has struggled to get his tyres to work during grand prix weekends, key to unlocking the pace of the W15 in Canada.
The 1997 world champion, Jacques Villeneuve, provided his thoughts on Hamilton’s recent performance, and established who was currently the better Mercedes driver.
"That taste for Lewis at Mercedes is now stale. Every driver has a preference with their car. Max will be quick in any car but he will be quicker in a car that suits him. Lewis is in the situation where the car is not doing what he is expecting it to, so he is always second guessing,” Villeneuve said after qualifying in Canada.
READ MORE: Verstappen SUMMONED by FIA after huge drama in Canada
"There is always more thought process going into his driving which can leave you a thousandth of a second behind and that will make you just that little bit slower. It makes it very difficult to set the car up because you cannot pinpoint what the issue is."
“To be honest that started the first season George was there and had the upper hand on Lewis. George has been a better driver than Lewis since he arrived there. Lewis has won so much and when you’re not winning it can be dull and frustrating. The same thing happened when Ricciardo joined Vettel."
READ MORE: Ferrari F1 star handed FIA PENALTY verdict
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 champion makes astonishing Hamilton number two driver claim
- 21 minutes ago
Michael Schumacher close friend SELLS 'cherished' memory
- 1 hour ago
Wolff confirms major decision on Hamilton F1 replacement
- 2 hours ago
Marko confirms fresh twist in Horner Red Bull management question
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Mercedes change 'would' tempt Verstappen as Hamilton appears dejected after Wolff message
- Today 05:57
Hamilton SLAMS Canadian GP as one of ‘worst races’ as FIA hand Mercedes star late penalty verdict - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul