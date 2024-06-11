F1 News Today: Mercedes change 'would' tempt Verstappen as Hamilton appears dejected after Wolff message
F1 News Today: Mercedes change 'would' tempt Verstappen as Hamilton appears dejected after Wolff message
A nF1 icon has revealed one key factor that could lure Max Verstappen to Mercedes from Red Bull.
➡️ READ MORE
Hamilton appears dejected following Wolff message as Mercedes end looms
Lewis Hamilton was left appearing dejected after a radio message from Mercedes boss Toto Wolff at the Canadian Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
AXED F1 star revealed to be 'in talks' with rival team
An axed Formula 1 star is already ‘talking’ with a new team as the 2025 grid begins to take shape, according to an F1 team principal.
➡️ READ MORE
Sky pundit hints at Mercedes boss EGO over F1 driver decision
Former Formula One world champion Jacques Villeneuve has suggested that there is more at play than just driver ability when it comes to Toto Wolff deciding on Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes replacement.
➡️ READ MORE
Lewis Hamilton project on racing legend REVEALED after amazing visit
Lewis Hamilton’s role in a recent documentary was unveiled at the Canadian Grand Prix following an appearance from motorsport legend Mary McGee.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 News Today: Mercedes change 'would' tempt Verstappen as Hamilton appears dejected after Wolff message
- 2 hours ago
Hamilton SLAMS Canadian GP as one of ‘worst races’ as FIA hand Mercedes star late penalty verdict - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
Lewis Hamilton project on racing legend REVEALED after amazing visit
- Yesterday 22:57
Ricciardo F1 future hopes dented with brutal Marko putdown
- Yesterday 21:57
F1 legend reveals Mercedes change that 'would' tempt Verstappen switch
- Yesterday 20:57
F1 News Today: Hamilton suffers HEARTBREAK as Angela Cullen finds new groove
- Yesterday 20:46
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul