F1 News Today: Mercedes change 'would' tempt Verstappen as Hamilton appears dejected after Wolff message

A nF1 icon has revealed one key factor that could lure Max Verstappen to Mercedes from Red Bull.

Hamilton appears dejected following Wolff message as Mercedes end looms

Lewis Hamilton was left appearing dejected after a radio message from Mercedes boss Toto Wolff at the Canadian Grand Prix.

AXED F1 star revealed to be 'in talks' with rival team

An axed Formula 1 star is already ‘talking’ with a new team as the 2025 grid begins to take shape, according to an F1 team principal.

Sky pundit hints at Mercedes boss EGO over F1 driver decision

Former Formula One world champion Jacques Villeneuve has suggested that there is more at play than just driver ability when it comes to Toto Wolff deciding on Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes replacement.

Lewis Hamilton project on racing legend REVEALED after amazing visit

Lewis Hamilton’s role in a recent documentary was unveiled at the Canadian Grand Prix following an appearance from motorsport legend Mary McGee.

F1 Standings

