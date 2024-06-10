Lewis Hamilton was left appearing dejected after a radio message from Mercedes boss Toto Wolff at the Canadian Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion announced he would be leaving the team for Ferrari in 2025, and has endured a disappointing final season at Mercedes thus far.

Hamilton has frequently bemoaned the pace of his Mercedes, whilst falling behind team-mate George Russell, who has beaten the champion 8-1 in qualifying.

The 39-year-old hinted that the qualifying deficit was a result of favouritism at Mercedes, a claim Wolff and Russell have both denied.

Russell claims podium as Hamilton falters

To compound Hamilton’s current misery, Russell denied Hamilton a third place finish at the Canadian Grand Prix, making it the longest podium drought in the champion’s career.

Furthermore, Russell claimed pole position in Canada with Hamilton starting the race in P7.

The British driver also seemed dejected on-track after receiving a team radio message from Toto Wolff.

As Hamilton drove back into the pitlane following a disappointing performance in Canada Wolff said: “Lewis the positive is the comeback performance. Get on top of it.”

The champion did not respond to the message, instead parking his car and giving a light shake of the head before he jumped out of the W15.

Whether the dejection was a result of the team message or Hamilton’s own performance, it is clear he is frustrated with the situation at Mercedes.

Hamilton bemoans 'poor' Canada performance

Hamilton was visibly frustrated after the grand prix, claiming it as one of the ‘worst races’ he had ever driven in an interview with Sky Sports.

"It was over the weekend just a really poor performance from myself. Yesterday, some other things came into it, but mostly myself,” Hamilton said.

"Then today, just one of the worst races that I've driven. Just lots of mistakes. But of course, if I'd have qualified better I would have been in a much better position.

"So it is what it is. I will go back to the drawing board."

