Lewis Hamilton project on racing legend REVEALED after amazing visit
Lewis Hamilton project on racing legend REVEALED after amazing visit
Lewis Hamilton’s role in a recent documentary was unveiled at the Canadian Grand Prix following an appearance from motorsport legend Mary McGee.
McGee, also known as ‘Motorcycle Mary’, was the first woman to compete in road races and motocross competitions in the U.S. whilst also racing sports cars, including a Mercedes 300SL and Porsche Spyder.
F1 Headlines: Verstappen forced into MAJOR change as Ferrari star 'signs secret deal'
READ MORE: Chadwick makes HISTORY with stunning win
The legend is the star of a 22-minute documentary about her life, directed by Haley Watson, and produced by Hamilton
‘Motorcycle Mary’ features ‘never-before-seen archival footage and photographs from McGee’s life,’ and debuted at the Tribeca Festival on June 7th.
Mary McGee spotted at Canadian Grand Prix
Ted Kravitz revealed more about McGee and the documentary after the Canadian Grand Prix, describing her as the ‘star of the day’.
“Let me tell you about some more details about what I'm sure you’ll agree with me, was the other star of the day apart from Max Verstappen and all the racing drivers, was Mary McGee, the racing driver on the grid who Martin spoke to,” Kravitz said on Sky Sports.
“Because, she’s 88 years old, she was a sports car racer, then a bike racer and Lewis Hamilton actually has produced a documentary about Mary’s story. It’s called ‘Motorcycle Mary’, Lewis is one of the executive producers.
“I think it’s on, it’s part of ESPN films so you can watch on there if you’re watching in the US and I will promise you for everyone not watching us in the US.
READ MORE: FIA tease MASSIVE F1 announcement on social media
"I am cheering for Mr Hamilton of course!" ⭐— Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) June 9, 2024
What a duo... Mary McGee & Martin Brundle ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gzxMxtpkxa
“I’ll get the details of where you can watch the Lewis Hamilton co-produced ‘Motorcycle Mary’ with that brilliant racer lady on the grid, 88 years old and was fantastic to see him, was it not?” Kravitz added.
The 88-year-olds’ appearance follows a historic day for women in motorsport with Jamie Chadwick becoming the first female Indy NXT winner on road course.
READ MORE: F1 fans hit by Canadian Grand Prix 'cancelled' blunder
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Lewis Hamilton project on racing legend REVEALED after amazing visit
- 11 minutes ago
Ricciardo F1 future hopes dented with brutal Marko putdown
- 1 hour ago
F1 legend reveals Mercedes change that 'would' tempt Verstappen switch
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton suffers HEARTBREAK as Angela Cullen finds new groove
- 2 hours ago
Hamilton appears dejected following Wolff message as Mercedes end looms
- 2 hours ago
Angela Cullen gives vital life advice with FUNKY mural
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul