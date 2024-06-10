Lewis Hamilton project on racing legend REVEALED after amazing visit

Lewis Hamilton’s role in a recent documentary was unveiled at the Canadian Grand Prix following an appearance from motorsport legend Mary McGee.

McGee, also known as ‘Motorcycle Mary’, was the first woman to compete in road races and motocross competitions in the U.S. whilst also racing sports cars, including a Mercedes 300SL and Porsche Spyder.

The legend is the star of a 22-minute documentary about her life, directed by Haley Watson, and produced by Hamilton

‘Motorcycle Mary’ features ‘never-before-seen archival footage and photographs from McGee’s life,’ and debuted at the Tribeca Festival on June 7th.

Mary McGee spotted at Canadian Grand Prix

Ted Kravitz revealed more about McGee and the documentary after the Canadian Grand Prix, describing her as the ‘star of the day’.

“Let me tell you about some more details about what I'm sure you’ll agree with me, was the other star of the day apart from Max Verstappen and all the racing drivers, was Mary McGee, the racing driver on the grid who Martin spoke to,” Kravitz said on Sky Sports.

“Because, she’s 88 years old, she was a sports car racer, then a bike racer and Lewis Hamilton actually has produced a documentary about Mary’s story. It’s called ‘Motorcycle Mary’, Lewis is one of the executive producers.

“I think it’s on, it’s part of ESPN films so you can watch on there if you’re watching in the US and I will promise you for everyone not watching us in the US.

“I’ll get the details of where you can watch the Lewis Hamilton co-produced ‘Motorcycle Mary’ with that brilliant racer lady on the grid, 88 years old and was fantastic to see him, was it not?” Kravitz added.

The 88-year-olds’ appearance follows a historic day for women in motorsport with Jamie Chadwick becoming the first female Indy NXT winner on road course.

