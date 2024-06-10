AXED F1 star revealed to be 'in talks' with rival team
An axed Formula 1 star is already ‘talking’ with a new team as the 2025 grid begins to take shape, according to an F1 team principal.
Silly season started early this year after Lewis Hamilton announced he would be moving to Ferrari for 2025, replacing Carlos Sainz.
The Spaniard was initially linked to seats at Mercedes and Red Bull, following an impressive run of performances at the start of this season, but it's now looking more likely that he'll have to take a step down due to recent developments.
Sainz is not the only driver to be axed from his seat this year, with Esteban Ocon also revealing he will be leaving Alpine.
Are Sainz’s options for 2025 running out?
Following a collision with team-mate Pierre Gasly at the Monaco Grand Prix, some reports suggested Ocon could leave the team early ahead of Canada.
After releasing a passionate statement regarding the speculation, Ocon confirmed he would race in Montreal, and has since asserted his Alpine departure was unrelated to the Monaco incident.
Now, Haas are reportedly interested in signing Ocon for 2025, with team boss Ayao Komatsu revealing they have been in talks with the Frenchman.
“He has got a lot of experience. He’s race winner, he’s got podium finishes, scored many points and worked with a few different teams," Komatsu told Sky Sports F1 at the Canadian GP.
"So he’s got lots of experience which is what we are looking for but also he’s only 27, he’s still very young. I think his commitment and work ethic is really, really good.
“I’m talking with several of the current F1 drivers, experienced guys, as well as some of the young F1 drivers. So he’s definitely one of the several that I am considering seriously.”
