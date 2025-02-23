Kelly Piquet hints MotoGP intrigue after Miami trip

Kelly Piquet has teased a potential two-wheeled future for her daughter Penelope in a recent post via social media.

The Brazilian model and columnist is currently expecting her first child with reigning Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen, who in 2025, will have to juggle becoming a biological father for the first time with competing for a fifth drivers' title.

The Dutchman took home his fourth consecutive world championship at the Las Vegas Grand Prix last year having done enough to fight off his closest title rival Lando Norris to bring home the trophy for Red Bull.

Thanks to the consistent performances of Norris and his McLaren team-mate Piastri however, the papaya team toppled Red Bull off of their top spot in the team standings and took home the constructors' trophy for the first time since 1998.

Verstappen may have his work cut out for him in the upcoming campaign as he looks to assist Red Bull in returning to the top, as well as fighting off Norris, Piastri and potentially newly signed Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton for the top spot in the drivers' championship.

Max Verstappen is hoping to go one better than Sebastian Vettel and bring home five consecutive championships for Red Bull

Verstappen will also have to adapt to racing alongside new team-mate Liam Lawson this season

Will Verstappen stay in F1?

As preparations ramp up for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on March 16, rumours have continued to swirl over a potential move away from Red Bull for the 27-year-old, but the team's F1 advisor Helmut Marko has insisted that all Verstappen is focused on is achieving a record-equaling five consecutive drivers' titles in 2025.

Come 2026 however, the FIA's new regulations will sweep through the sport and Verstappen himself has even hinted in the past that how he adapts to the new regulations could determine whether he sees out his Red Bull F1 contract until 2028 or not.

Having reportedly been banned from trying out his luck on two wheels in the past, Verstappen has made no secret of his wish to compete in the iconic 24 hours of Le Mans in the near future.

Now however, it seems the four-time champion could potentially have a future MotoGP enthusiast in the family, as the daughter of his long-term girlfriend Piquet has been snapped posing next to an iconic two-wheeled motor.

Penelope, or P as she is often referred to by her "bonus dad" Verstappen, featured in Piquet's recent Instagram post following a stunning trip to miami,

Verstappen's partner posted an array of images which showed her enjoying the sunshine with her friends and Penelope, with one slide showing her daughter smiling stood next to a gorgeous red Vespa.

